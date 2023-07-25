Spring and summer are typically the seasons when the most progress is made on the more visible types of public improvement projects.
With the exception of rain, and occasionally, excessive heat, the weather is most conducive to construction projects that often include materials that are more easily transported and manipulated under warmer conditions. The days are longer. The ground is more likely to be suitable for digging. Humans and machines tend to perform better in non-freezing temperatures. So, it stands to reason that the summer months tend to be when we encounter new warning signs, orange barrels, and construction fencing.
Tahlequah residents are seeing many of those indicators of progress right now. There are four major street and highway projects currently underway. A major sidewalk-related project makes it seem like there’s a fifth. Both Cherokee Nation and Northeastern State University have started large building projects that will continue for months, including the colder fall and winter ones.
There has been significant private investment in the community as well. There have been businesses added on the southern end of town. Even more encouraging is that the same has been happening in the northeast quadrant of Tahlequah. It had been an area that had started to show its age. With all the changes that have taken place there, it is easily forgotten that concerns about the economic viability and entrepreneurial attractiveness of that corner of our community were becoming more intense and frequent until about six years ago.
Vinita recently, and deservedly, made the news for becoming the intended recipient of $2 billion of investment in the form of an amusement park. While there has not been such a large single investment in Tahlequah’s vicinity, we have been the beneficiary of multiple Cherokee Nation initiatives and projects that have exceeded $1 billion over the past few years.
These include three different medical facilities in the same northeastern quadrant that has recently been the center of so much economic activity. And yet it is possible that, with the other two facilities already completed, the work left to be done on the third might be, visually speaking, the least obvious given its physical footprint. But upon completion, it will be impossible not to notice the $400 million of new buildings, employment opportunities, and enhancements to health care the new project represents.
Northeastern State University is also making upgrades in terms of both educational and health-related capabilities of the community with a single $33 million project. A new building for the College of Optometry is being built on the same side of town as the Cherokee Nation’s new facilities. Moving to the new 101,500-square-foot building, from one originally constructed in 1936, will not just allow for the provision of improved teaching and optometric services, but will also improve the aesthetics and general environment for the surrounding neighborhoods.
Continuing the raw dollar-value comparisons, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation is making tens of millions of dollars’ worth of improvements to the local highway system. Of course, those projects have, or will soon have, immediate and undeniable effects on people’s daily commutes and other travel plans, putting them at the forefront of everyone’s minds.
The same can be said of the City of Tahlequah’s projects on North Cedar, Downing Street, and East Fourth Street. Some of the projects will be completed before some of the others and they are undoubtedly taking longer than some would like. But our patience will be rewarded with safer and more easily traversed transportation infrastructure once they are done.
Tahlequah continues to change, but the pace of that change is healthy and sustainable.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
