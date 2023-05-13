Despite untold costs in health care, nearly 7,000,000 worldwide deaths and a damaged economy still struggling to recover, there are still a number of people out there who claim COVID-19 is a hoax.
In social media parlance, those who understand the toll of this virus are just “SMDH.” That means “shaking my damn head.”
For anyone with a lick of sense, or an ounce of compassion for the victims, the rude politicization of the topic no longer matters. Everyone knows the sources of this problem, and those don’t matter, either. It doesn’t matter whether the virus was accidentally or deliberately released in China or whether it just originated there by happenstance, as viruses usually do. What matters is how it affected our family, friends, and neighbors.
Most of us know at least one person who has died from COVID. All of us know several people who have been gravely ill. Almost everyone who works at the Daily Press has had Covid at one time or another, and our most recent cases were serious enough to require multiple hospitalizations. And for some of us, it’s still not over. The phenomenon known as “long Covid” continues to wreak havoc with brain, fog, persistent, coughing, and sheer exhaustion.
We understand, and we empathize with those who have been seriously affected. We have very little patience for the hoaxers, nor do we give them credence. They are the very essence of what’s wrong with this world today.
We do understand why some folks might not want to take the vaccination. No vaccination is 100% effective, and almost all of them have killed people. It’s rare, but it happens. There are people with chronic conditions that the serum might exacerbate. And there are those who resent the profiteering from this vaccine, and almost any aspect of American health. We get it, and we agree: nothing is free in this world. Someone is paying for those shots, and if you are a member of the U.S. workforce, that someone is you.
But there are otherwise intelligent people who have succumbed to rumors spawned by politicians and pundits, who come as always, have personal motives for doing so. There’s no evidence that the Covid vaccination causes sterility in teenagers. No chips have been implanted in the syringes. You won’t become liberal and vote Democratic after taking a shot… Yes, we’ve heard that one, too.
The truth is, the vaccination is far, far safer than the virus. Ask anyone who has had it. Ask anyone who continues to suffer from long Covid after two years. Ask anyone who has sat by the bedside of a dying loved one.
Covid is still out there. All of us must go on with our lives, just as we do when we push through the flu virus that goes around every single year. Covid is going to be with us permanently, just like the flu. So all of us, and I went to ourselves, our neighbors, and our families and friends to continue to take precautions that we should’ve been taking, anyway.
Wash your hands often, and use soap. Keep your distance from someone who seems ill. Don’t expose others if you yourself are ill. Drink plenty of fluids and get bedrest. Exercise and eat correctly; it will make you less vulnerable to Covid and everything else. And continue to support businesses and institution that have persevered through this shut downs, and the economic turmoil, regardless of whether they favored or oppose the use of masks. Whatever your attitude, get over it.
The Covid pandemic revealed the best and the worst in people. All of us now know who among us cares about our fellow humans, and which ones among us are selfish and willing to embrace conspiracy theories, rather than listening to people who are smarter than we are.
Take care. It’s still there.
