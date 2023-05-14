I have started this piece over and over. I haven’t written in awhile, and I have realized I am pretty rusty.
I am thinking about how fast the year has gone, and I can’t believe it is already May. While May is the season for graduations and spring celebrations as we gear up for summer, it is also Mental Health Awareness Month. For some reason, I feel like May is the perfect month for it. When the sun is coming back out, and talking about what can feel like the darker parts of ourselves, is in the metaphorical and literal light.
I haven’t written because I hadn’t been taking care of my mental health like I should have. I spent time worried about everything: Am I being present enough for my children? Am I doing the best work I can at my job?
I wasn’t around for my friends enough, and I felt guilty for that. It has been a struggle – in part because help has been unusually inaccessible lately. I am not alone in finding access to care difficult.
Across the state, people are seeing long waits to get access to care. I am fortunate enough to have insurance and the ability to pay for my care when help did become available. I am able to see a doctor. Others do not have the luxury. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five adults deal with mental illness. That’s a lot of people. In Oklahoma that number is larger than the population of Norman. This number is a double-edged sword. In part, it means none of us are as alone as we might feel, but on the other hand, that’s a lot of people who could use a little extra support.
I write about my own mental health struggles, and talk about having a hard time writing and being present because I think it’s important for people to know they aren’t alone, and to squash the stigma surrounding saying these things out loud. However, when I write about having anxiety and depression, it helps me, too. It reminds me that I am fortunate to be surrounded by a support system that loves me and will be there for me, even when I feel my absolute worst. Some of the power that my worry carries lessens when I see it in writing or say it out loud. We have to take care of one another. We have to do the best we can to care for ourselves, too.
If you are struggling, don’t hesitate to reach out, call or text 988 if you have to. Check on your loved ones, even the ones who seem like they are perfectly fine. Who doesn’t love to hear from people they care about on a good day?
So I hope this month you take time to enjoy the longer hours of sunlight, the warm weather, and people and places you enjoy. I hope you do your best to take care of yourselves mentally and physically.
I wish you a joyous spring.
Kasey Rhone is an active and engaged local citizen.
