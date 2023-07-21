This week, Gov. Kevin Stitt shared a video that made some very pointed claims about what he considers to be the fallout from the McGirt v. Oklahoma and Hooper v. Tulsa.
Listening to him talk makes me feel like I’m getting a little dumber every time. In this video, he claims folks want to play by a different set of rules based on their “skin color” and heritage. The more he talks, the more he sounds upset that Oklahoma is basically just a collection of different tribal lands. He seems upset that tribal nations are allowed to avail themselves of their own justice systems, or even the federal system. How odd. It’s almost like tribal nations are sovereign or something.
On the One Oklahoma web page, it says, “We’re all Oklahomans. We need an Oklahoma where all men and women are created equal and treated equal. We can’t have two systems.”
I absolutely agree.
The irony of this statement coming from the State of Oklahoma, a place with the highest incarceration rate for women, is almost laughable. Why would Indigenous people want to take their chances in a system that, prior to McGirt, saw that 9.7% of the arrests of Native youth resulted in incarceration, versus just 1.5% for white youth? Or a state where Indigenous people were incarcerated at 1-1/2 times the rate of white folks? Kevin Stitt is learning what every person of color and poor person already knows: Dometimes it sucks when others are playing by a different set of rules. I have to ask myself, though, why does he feel so pressed about policing Indigenous folks?
I find it deeply interesting that Stitt is upset at tribal authorities for – checks notes – enforcing their authority within their lands. The problem isn’t the McGirt ruling, or even the Hooper ruling. At the end of the day, this whole problem stems from one thing: The U.S. government not honoring its treaties from their inceptions.This land always has been and will be Native land.
Had treaties been enforced as written, tribal governments would have been handling things in ways they deemed fit for their people, and the United States would have had to mind its own business, except when it came to defending or requesting aid from tribal nations. As we all know, that wasn’t the case; treaties were ignored and we have what we have. For once, the United States is upholding a promise – in part – that it made to Indigenous people over 150 years ago.
The longer you let a wrong go on, the harder it is to correct and deal with down the road. We are learning what a bumpy road we are on to honor tribal sovereignty within the context of the modern governmental systems.
Rather than blaming rulings that uphold a long standing treaty, or really placing blame at all, Stitt should do as the One Oklahoma website suggests and find ways to collaborate and cooperate with the tribal nations whose lands we occupy.
Kasey Rhone is an active engaged Oklahoma citizen.
