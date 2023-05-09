There is an old saying that there is nothing new under the sun.
Never has that adage – which goes all the way back to the first chapter of Ecclesiastes – seemed so apt as it does right now when the United States is facing another in a long series of debt-ceiling showdowns. We have been here several times over the past 15 years. The country’s debt level recently surpassed the legal ceiling, and if that limit isn’t raised soon, the United States won’t have access to the funding it needs to meet its current financial obligations.
Not borrowing money is almost always a good thing. It is difficult to imagine anyone, inside or outside of government, or of either party, making a genuine and plausible argument that it is ideal to have to incur debt. Sometimes it is advantageous. Unfortunately, it is also sometimes necessary. As with all the other games of chicken that have been played with the debt ceiling, this is one of those times where it has to happen in order to avoid severe financial and economic consequences.
Those consequences will not be limited to the federal government’s bottom line. They will have an impact on American households and individuals. It is true Democrats are generally supportive of increasing the limit and are prone to embellishing the potential effects of failure to do so. It is also true that more Republicans support raising the ceiling than may be apparent by their rhetoric. But as they go through the process of engaging in their token resistance they will also speak as if the apocalypse is upon us if the one more dollar of debt is accrued beyond the current limit.
There are undoubtedly conservative true-believers and libertarian types who are being honest about their blinding hatred of taxes, government spending, and the national debt. Their consistency is to be admired. The only problem is their proposed solution to stopping as much taxing, spending, and debt accumulation as is possible “right now” would harm a significant number of people and undermine the credibility of the United States in the eyes of the world.
That is always the crux of the problem and the fulcrum of the related debate. Very few people would suggest that continuing to add the national debt can continue indefinitely, but the question of when and how to halt the process never gets answered. Instead, all the interested parties, literally and figuratively, get on the merry-go-round of sporadic debt ceiling negotiations and completely avoid the overarching question of how to shrink federal deficits, and ultimately, generate surpluses that can be used to chip away at the $31 trillion debt.
That is mostly the fault of those who view impending default as an opportunity to pound their chests about how anti-tax, anti-spending, anti-deficit, and anti-debt they are. Their need to prove themselves on those issues converts a procedural issue into the political version of a hostage situation. Additionally, there is usually a mildly irritating hubris involved in their protestations due their implicit suggestions that everyone but them loves taxes and debt, when nothing could be further than the truth.
It is possible that an agreement will have been reached by the time this column is printed. The realization that a $4 trillion institution that directly affects a $25 trillion economy can’t suddenly slam on the brakes is pretty sudden. Or, if there truly isn’t anything new under the sun, that is how this most recent debt ceiling argument will be resolved.
Put another way, it’s just more wash, rinse, repeat – with heavy emphasis on repeat.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
