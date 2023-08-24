The Oklahoma State Board of Education is scheduled today to consider the Tulsa Public Schools accreditation status for the 2023-’24 school year.
The accreditation office has recommended that TPS be accredited with two deficiencies, and that is a lack of internal controls, as well as a late submission report. This is linked to a case of self-reported embezzlement involving a former TPS administrator’s handling of $364,000 in vendor contracts. This case is currently under an FBI microscope.
Walters has cited what he calls “chronically low academic outcomes” at TPS and alleged fiscal mismanagement. Walters has accused the district of using “inappropriate” material in schools throughout TPS, while throwing accusations around the “indoctrinated” label. Walters likes to call TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist “leftist” with a “woke” agenda.
It’s a shame that millions of people in America can still be conned by this ridiculous type of retaliatory political assaults on education. The fact is that the right-wing conservative base likes this kind of fear-mongering, and the creation of solutions to problems that do not exist.
Donald Trump, in the 2016 election, played on the fears of white rural voters with infamous imaginary hot buttons like the “white replacement theory.” The Oklahoma Republican-led state Legislature outlawed the utilization of Critical Race Theory, which isn’t even taught in public schools in the first place.
Walters is running the MAGA playback step by step, and I’m certain he is concerned about power maintenance more than he is what is best for TPS. We are in a time where political lunacy has been normalized, and millions of people are standing behind a former president who is just as much a criminal as John Gotti and Bernie Madoff.
Oh, and currently, the FBI is investigating the misspending of COVID funds. Walters, however, claims a vendor should face accountability for these financial improprieties. Walters was the CEO of the organization that ran the program of federal relief funds that were distributed to parents, and not all purchases were legitimate. Walters gave blanket approval for all purchases by the outside vendor, ClassWallet.
Walters represents everything that is dangerous about the right wing of the spectrum. The tactics of Walters are a microcosm of everything that is wrong with today’s modern Republican establishment.
One of the first rules of fascism is to suppress education, and at the core of fascist political strategy is the expansion of state control over public and private life under the facades of popular support and common good. By the late 1920s, in Italy, all political parties had been morphed into the realm of fascism. Benito Mussolini made appointments to the Italian Ministry of Education, but few of the appointees had any experience as teachers. These officials simply went along lock, stock, and barrel with Mussolini’s directives.
As Mussolini consolidated his grip on Italy, his assault on education included restrictions on what could be taught in schools. A national textbook was adopted that really was a pseudoscientific view of the world. Among the topics prioritized were racial superiority, the right to invade sovereign kingdoms, and the women’s obligation to be the mothers of future soldiers.
In the modern era, the likes of Walters and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are touting returning lessons to “the facts,” while evading those that are actually in a scholarly position to articulate the facts. DeSantis and Walters are both ignoring academia expertise, and instead are ignoring expert-developed materials that introduce them to new ideas. This will limit a student’s ability to use sources for reliability and accuracy.
This is antithetical to a democracy.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
