Hats off to the administration of Tahlequah Public Schools this past week on the new procedures at school events.
After the tragic incident that occurred during the first game of the season between Choctaw and Del City, TPS leadership quickly sprang into action before last week’s matchup between the Tigers and Sapulpa.
Tiger administration, along with Police Chief Nate King and his School Resource Officers and other officers, take the safety and security of students, faculty, staff, parents, and others very seriously, and their quick action prove their professionalism and concern for their community.
Whether any of us like it or not, our world has changed. Growing up in Tahlequah, it was a common occurrence to get dropped off on Friday nights while in junior high and be at the game. As high school students in the band, we would often take our third-quarter time after performing and look for our other friends, who were not in band or on the team or cheer squad. Like everywhere else, times were simpler then.
Sadly, that’s not the world in which we now live. Expectedly, there was the usual drivel from the gun ban crowd with their cries to politicians to “save us” from the inhumanity of it all, with more useless laws to rid the world of those horrible inanimate objects of metal and plastic that cause so much harm. Like drugs, drunken driving, and more, additional laws would do nothing. There are already laws in place that are supposed to keep that from happening. Besides, those things were more plentiful decades ago than they are now, yet the problem is worse.
There have been, and will continue to be, some complainers about the extra precautions. Having gone to a Division 1 university in the 1980s, I recall that games in those stadiums were much more lenient in security measures as well. After 9/11, things beefed up and have continued to be, with clear bag policies, limits on what can be brought to an event, security checks, etc. It’s not just athletic events, either. Around the country, this is now the norm at music events, amusement parks, and more.
Instead, we as a community should look to the positive. In a prepared statement, the district stated that “…these changes are not made lightly. The safety of our students, staff, and community remains our priority.” As a community, we should all feel the same.
If you go to the game or to any of the school events, rather than complain, be thankful there are men and women working who are willing to put their own lives on the line to keep the peace and ensure everyone has an enjoyable time, win or lose. These people have many policies and procedures in place. Some things we know, like the clear bag policy and the student IDs. Others we don’t know, nor should we, because it would weaken the defense against any nefarious attempts.
Also, if you were to see anything suspicious, the best course of action to take is to alert an officer or one of the school representatives, then quietly get out of the way and let them do what they are train to do in that situation.
Thank you, Superintendent Tanya Jones, Chief King, and all the others on your respective teams for keeping Tahlequah a great place. As a parent of a faculty member and the grandparent of a student, I salute you.
Enjoy the game, and go Tigers!
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.