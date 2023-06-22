Everything pertaining to the multiple count indictment and arrest of former President Donald J. Trump last Tuesday was the result of a thorough investigation by the Justice Department’s Special Counsel Jack Smith.
The accountability Trump is now facing in a federal court for spiriting highly-classified documents from the White House to Mar-A-Lago is a necessary component in terms of preserving our democracy, since law and order is vital to its survival.
For many decades, Trump has evaded consequences of his actions both in the private business sector, along with the four years that he occupied the highest government office in the country. But while many are celebrating the DOJ’s handling of the case against Trump, there are those who refuse to accept the criminal charges for exactly what they are. Instead, these MAGA disciples of the twice-impeached former president view Trump’s legal predicament as the result of a rigged game caused by the deep, dark state of the Democratic Party.
Why is it so difficult for the MAGA faithful to really see what is going on here? Why can’t those who blindly defend Trump understand the serious risk he has put the nation in with his mishandling of sensitive materials? It seems like true cult-like behavior to me, unless I am missing something here. As the red hat loyalists continue to flood social media with a defense of the indefensible, Trump’s arraignment in a federal courtroom in Miami last week was no surprise, because the documents case appears to be a slam dunk.
I read the 44-page indictment as soon as I could, and it was even clearer than the Mueller Report that any layperson could understand. Like any Trump corruption, this was all out in the open, with Trump admitting on a CNN Town Hall that he would have the right to show classified papers to others. Trump’s declassification arguments were certainly blown out of the water when the audio tape surfaced, on which you can clearly hear Trump discussing with others how one national defense document in particular was still classified. On the recording, Trump made known to others his limitations in a post-presidency to declassify records.
The document I am speaking of is a secret Pentagon contingency plan to attack Iran, and Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley remembers a nightmare moment after the November election in 2020 in which Milley feared Trump might have been attempting to use a “Reichstag” moment to stay in power. Milley was, also at that time, working in his leadership capacity to ensure there would be a peaceful transfer of power on Jan. 20, 2021, as Trump continued to fuel his base with his claims of a “stolen election” that resulted in a violent insurrection against the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Consider what was happening in the weeks after the 2020 November election, and it is really quite chilling. You had the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on a mission to prevent the U.S. Armed Forces from being used against the American people to keep Trump in power. Milley wanted to make sure the United States did not get into an unnecessary war overseas, and to maintain the integrity of the U.S. military as well as the general’s own integrity.
Our democracy was teetering on the brink of turning into the full-blown apparatus of totalitarianism on Jan. 6, 2021. The 45th president is now a criminal defendant in an espionage case. This is not a rigged game MAGA. This is preservation of the American Republic.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
