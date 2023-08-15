Former President Donald Trump again rocked the GOP party boat when he announced his refusal to sign the Republican National Committee loyalty pledge.
Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel recently made signing the pledge a requirement for a candidate to be included in the first primary debate. Trump, in his usual brash and outspoken style, recently said during an interview with Eric Bolling on Newsmax that he would not sign the pledge if there were people in the party running to be the nominee he would not support.
Once again, Trump is jumping to the front of the line by not jumping to the front of the line. This is typical Trump, and as always, his moves cause the media and others to fall right into his plan to command the headlines and the attention he desires.
If one were to ask the average Republican voter, the vast majority would not even know there was a loyalty pledge, much less which candidates had signed it. However, by now, most people in and out of the party know there is a pledge and Trump has refused to sign it. The story has become the fact that Trump is refusing to sign it and not about the loyalty of Republican candidates.
This isn’t the first time Trump has said he may not support the eventual nominee. In the first debate of 2015, Trump was the only candidate on stage who refused to raise his hand to show support of the person selected by the party.
Some Republicans look at this as a way to keep Trump from being a participant in the debate. However, as seems to always be the case when it comes to Trump, it will backfire. If he is not in the debate, he will get just as much attention, if not more, than he would as an active participant. He already has a significant lead in the early polls, and when asked about the debate earlier, he said he was already thinking about not attending, stating that by attending, he would only be allowing other candidates to attack him in the hopes of getting more attention for themselves.
Some other Republican candidates, including former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, have questioned the need for the loyalty pledge as well, and said he would take the pledge as seriously as Trump did in 2016. But Christie’s questioning of the pledge is an afterthought to Trump’s refusal.
What is continually not understood by the non-Trump supporters is, these are exactly the types of issues that make him likable to the MAGA crowd. While others go along to get along and do what they’re asked, Trump comes out and says what his supporters are thinking. After all, why should he sign a pledge to potentially support someone just because they have the “R” by their name? It has been many years of this type of mentality that has gotten the U.S. into many of the issues Americans now face.
It’s the scrappy, junkyard-dog attitude of Trump that is so appealing to those he leads. They want the pushback to the establishment and the “it’s always been this way” crowd. Trump says what they want to say but can’t, and he continually gets the headlines. The more the pushback against him, the more popular he seems to become.
When the debate over the debate pledge garners more debate than the issues or the candidates themselves, Trump again comes out on top. The real debate should be why voters and the media keep debating these antics.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications, LLC.
