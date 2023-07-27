On Jan. 20, 1961, as President John F. Kennedy took the oath of office to become the nation’s 35th president, the newly-sworn-in Kennedy spoke of the challenges of eradicating hunger and disease, as well as the necessity of global cooperation in the cause of peace.
Then, Kennedy talked of defending freedom in its hour of maximum Cold War danger. Kennedy did expand the power of the presidency, especially in the arena of foreign policy. Previous presidents had enlarged the scope of executive branch powers ever since then-President Theodore Roosevelt acquired the canal zone in Panama. This enlargement of presidential authority would also manifest itself in former President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s use of brinkmanship and the reign of the CIA to contain communist expansion around the world.
Recently, Donald Trump and his MAGA allies have announced plans to increase presidential power in 2025. The New York Times has reported, “Trump plans to scour the intelligence agencies, the State Department and the defense bureaucracies to remove officials he has vilified as the ‘sick political class’ that hates our country.”
And, to continue examples of previous presidents who have broadened White House power, you can examine Richard M. Nixon’s presidency, which was abound with an enemies list. In the weeks ahead of the 1972 election, White House Counsel John W. Dean III furnished the Justice Department with an administration’s enemies list with hundreds of people earmarked for IRS audits.
Trump’s current plans to abuse executive branch authority include a plan to withhold funds from any program or agency of which he disapproves, for whatever reason. This could mean Trump, if elected, could strip funding from the State Department, the FCC, the DOD, and the FBI. Remember, the MAGA Republicans’ current cry of foul is to “Defund the FBI.”
During the last year of the Nixon administration, Congress began to reign in control of the White House by passing the Budget and Impoundment Control Act of 1974, which allowed Congress to force the president to spend any appropriations he attempted to impound, or withhold, unless he could justify his actions to the bicameral legislature.
What Trump and company are planning to do with the executive branch is completely antithetical to the United States as a Republic. Our democracy is one that rests on the balance of checks and balances so one branch of government does not overpower the other two branches of government. What if the Supreme Court could not strike down an unconstitutional executive order?
Currently, thousands of protestors in Israel have been sounding the alarm of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government’s plans to reduce the power of the Supreme Court judges.
Gov. Ron DeSantis, the No. 2 frontrunner for the GOP 2024 nomination, has also been using the power of the centralized state to crush dissent. It seems the conservative base loves it.
I guess the new brand of Republican conservatism is authoritarianism over smaller government, with the power of the state to punish a baseball team by blocking state funding for a new training facility because that team spoke out against gun violence in Uvalde, Texas, and in Buffalo, New York.
Trump’s current 2024 platform is the most unAmerican in the history of the U.S. Presidency. As James Madison argued – and he was right – power must be under that constraint of checks and balances. Team Trump believes that Article 2 of the Constitution gives the president complete control of the executive branch.
Well, if you like Trump, then you were probably all right with Hitler and Mussolini.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
