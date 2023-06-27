Every civil society must have rules, and regulations the people should adhere to have order. We call these societal rules “laws.”
For centuries, Americans have loved the fact that we are seemingly a nation of free people who have opportunities citizens of other nations do not. Even so, we do have certain laws in our society by which every citizen, though free, should abide. We the people have a say into those laws, and once they are established, every American – regardless of race, culture, or position – follows them or pays the same penalties. At least, that’s the way the system is supposed to work; however, it is not.
Many Americans say we have a “two-tiered” justice system. In a poll last July by the Trafalgar Group, nearly 80% of the respondents felt there was a two-tiered justice system – one for wealthy politicians and their friends, and another for everyday Americans. If you were to ask about justice systems in state, local, and tribal jurisdictions, the numbers would likely be similar.
The interesting thing about this topic is that both sides, Democrats and Republicans, complain about it. Each believes there is a two-tiered system, but each thinks it is slanted to help the other.
In 2019, Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote an impassioned piece for the Brennan Center’s book, “Ending Mass Incarceration: Ideas from Today’s Leaders.” In it, she discussed how white-collar crime incarceration rates are far below crimes of ordinary citizens, especially with traditional minority groups that are not wealthy.
A sad example of this is the report of a Louisiana homeless man serving 15 years for bank robbery. That’s fair, and that’s the law – he should not have robbed the bank, right? Well, the real story is that being desperate for food, he robbed the bank. The teller put $3,000 from her drawer on the counter and he took the top bill, $100, and left the rest. The next day, he felt so remorseful he surrendered himself to police, but the judge sentenced him harshly for bank robbery.
Currently in the U.S., there are more than 7,000 people serving 25-to-life sentences because of the “three-strikes-you’re-out” laws. Over half of those are for nonviolent crimes and many are serving sentences for petty theft convictions.
Warren is correct in her statements. However, it is ironic that she, along with her fellow wealthy political class in D.C., are often the beneficiaries of that two-tiered system she is complaining about.
There are many examples of a different system for the political elite. Hillary Clinton paid a small fine and got no jail time for campaign finance crime over the Steele Dossier. Anitfa and BLM rioters supported by politicians roam free while Jan. 6 protesters are serving without bail. Then there is the recent DOJ deal with Hunter Biden, who was charged, and according to IRS whistleblowers, should have also been charged with tax evasion and other felonies, along with a federal gun crime. The gun crime alone should have mandated a minimum sentence of 15 years. Instead, he got off with probation for all charges.
CNN recently said in a report the “ignore the past and forget retribution” rationale is invoked for a tiny, special class of people – our political leaders and those they support – and the opposite is applied to everyone else.
Warren and all her colleagues on both sides of the aisle should uphold their oaths and require equal justice under the law for all, and let punishments fit the crimes. Trouble is, they won’t, because they’re special in their own minds.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications, LLC.
