It’s Pride Month. This month, we celebrate all out LGBTQ+ loved ones. While it’s a celebration of being able to be who you are and to celebrate love in whatever fashion you find it, it’s also a time to remember what it took to get here and how much further we have to go.
I was recently invited to chat with a local group as part of a panel about why Pride is important. Like other months where we highlight the contributions, and remember the struggles different identities have had within this country, it’s important to remember how our lives have been made richer and fuller with the contributions of queer folks, and how many of these people were still not free to be with the people they loved.
I think of Alan Turing, whose critical role in defeating the Nazis and whose work on the Automatic Computer Engine innovated the way we live. I think of the Stonewall Uprising in response to a police raid of Stonewall Inn a gay bar, and how you can only hold people down for so long before they rebel against their oppression. This led to activist groups forming to demand the right to live their lives openly with regard to their sexual orientation. If, like me, you are enjoying the use of Apple products that have come out since 2011: Tim Cook, former CEO of Apple, brought the company from a multibillion=dollar company to a $2 trillion company during his tenure.
However, I shouldn’t have to point to contributions LGBTQ+ people have made to our society in order for people to respect and care about the rights of others to express their gender and sexual orientation in ways that affirm them and are not harmful to others. While we have progressed, with homosexuality no longer being considered a mental illness, and people can marry same-sex or gendered partners, we still struggle with support and recognition of trans and nonbinary siblings.
We see the pushback against things as simple as gender-neutral bathrooms — fun fact, you’ve used them all your life. I bet the bathrooms in your homes aren’t gendered. In the wake of successful attempts to curtail the rights of trans citizens, we need to remember that while June is a time to celebrate the joy that comes from being yourself and being able to love freely and openly, we must remain vigilant to ensure the basic human protections of LGBTQ+ citizens.
I encourage you to check out a local Pride event. If the parade and the adult-centered events seem like they’d be too much, check out a Pride in the Park picnic that is welcoming of families. Support a local LGBTQ+ organization, or find information on how you can support people. This country is land of the free, and that includes freedom for everyone – including LGBTQ+ Americans.
Kasey Rhone is an actively engaged Oklahoma citizen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.