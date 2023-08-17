Everyone should really pay attention to what Bob Woodward has to say about the current indictment of Donald Trump regarding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Woodward was a young, unknown reporter for the Washington Post in June 1972 when he was assigned a routine city court beat in the D.C. Metro area. Woodward sat there in the court as James McCord, head of Security for the CREEP – Committee to Re-elect the President – was arraigned for the Watergate break-in, which was the site of DNC Chairman Larry O’Brien’s office. At the arraignment, Woodward listened in as McCord answered the judge’s question regarding his former employee, which was the CIA. Not your average criminal.
On the night of June 17, 1972, the deputy director of the FBI got a late night phone call from an agent, and alerted his superior about what had happened at the Watergate Hotel Office Complex, to which the director replied, “Well, that is a local matter... That’s nothing we can do anything about... Call the D.C. Metro Police...” and the agent responded by informing him, “Well, this is a little different, boss, they found little round things with wires sticking out. ...”
Woodward, along with his counterpart, Carl Bernstein, uncovered the political espionage case of President Richard M. Nixon. And the case of Watergate was essential to Nixon’s presidency, with numerous examples of abuse, as well as attempted abuses of White House authority in an effort to secure reelection against Democratic candidate George McGovern in the 1972 election. A strategy of political “dirty tricks,” as well as an enemies campaign, would result in one of the most blatant examples of the subversion of American democracy since the days of the Civil War.
The current indictment of Donald Trump is another example of even a more dangerous abuse of power because of Trump’s relentless attempts to stay in office, even after all legal attempts had failed to secure a different electoral outcome. If the Justice Department does not get this one right, and Trump is acquitted, then this dangerous precedent of autocracy will infect a republic that has stood for well over 200 years. President Gerald R. Ford set a dangerous precedent when he absolved Nixon of any Watergate crimes. And even Nixon himself, in a 1977 interview with David Frost, said, “If the president does something, then it is not illegal. ...”
The whole idea of Ford’s pardon is not healing – and that was his intention, of course. But you know what healing really looks like? Healing from the national nightmare of Jan. 6 is holding those who were responsible accountable. It has been happening in federal courtrooms in this country, with convictions of hundreds and hundreds of insurrectionists who overtly violated the American seat of democracy when they did what they did on that horrible day. We certainly do not want to forget what that day looked and felt like.
You can’t heal unless those responsible for attempting to use the machinery of government, be it the Justice Department or the military, stand trail in a court of law for their ruthless efforts to tear down what has stood since 1776. Democracy does not survive in and of itself in a vacuum because it takes individual beings to do all of the things necessary to preserve this republic, just as the system of checks and balances played out by 1974 in the Watergate case.
Ultimately, it is the maintenance of democracy that is crucial to our survival, and not only from within the United States, but to continue to be that shining beacon of hope for those abroad.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
