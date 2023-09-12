The U.S. has long been considered one of the driving forces in the world economy.
That view has come under scrutiny in the last few years, with China becoming the economy to watch with its significant growth over the past couple of decades. With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, that examination has taken on another dimension with the U.S. and its allies applying sanctions to Russia, so Russia has gone looking for other partners.
They didn’t have to look too far, as they had already been involved in the development of “BRICS.” That is an acronym for a group of countries that have created a trading partnership to compete with the U.S. and our allies and includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The U.S. has, historically, traded with all those countries, and to a large extent, still does.
Sure, we have tariffs on Chinese products and have extensive sanctions against Russia precipitated by the unprovoked invasion of a sovereign nation, but by and large we’ve considered them trading partners. According to Compactmag.com Aug. 29, 2023, “A number of large and commodity-rich nations in the Global South, including ones that were until recently stalwart Washington allies, have shown themselves willing to reconsider loyalties.”
In mid-August, another group of countries has joined in, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Argentina are now part of BRICS. To counter that move, President Biden has moved to strengthen our relationship with our traditional partners, NATO members. More recently he has met with South Korea and Japan in a continuation of the Obama plan to “pivot” to Asia from the focus on the Mideast.
Examining the implications of the BRICS alliances, one has to wonder about how well they will work. Politics and commerce, especially related to energy, makes for some strange bedfellows. Both China and India have cozied up to Russia because the Russians provide them with cheap oil and gas.
Some of the countries mentioned as members seem mind-blowingly at odds. Saudi Arabia and Iran? India and China? Just this week, in announcing India will host the G-20 meeting of the world’s top economies, both Russia and China have declined to participate. So, while BRICS has some goals that threaten the U.S. leadership in world trade – including a threat to the U.S. dollar as the de facto means of exchange – it is by no means a done deal.
For example, just last week, in the run-up to the G20, we see this reported from the Washington Post, Aug. 31, 2023: “India has responded angrily to a new map published by the Chinese government showing Beijing’s claims to contested territory, as the dispute threatens another flare-up in relations between the two Asian giants at a key diplomatic juncture.”
Several of the BRICS members are also in the G20, so it’s a situation the U.S. needs to be aware of and monitoring with a planned response. We, as citizens, need to be informed too and hold our elected officials to account and ensure that the U.S. retains its leadership role. With the economic, environmental, and population challenges the U.S. is wise to continue to encourage President Biden to tighten our relationships with our partners, seek opportunities to establish new alliances, and strengthen traditional ones.
Frankly, the U.S. needs a “BRICS Policy” that clearly states U.S. intentions, and as noted in the “conversation.com,” “Areas of focus could include issues where the BRICS countries have struggled to coordinate their policy, such as AI development and governance, energy security and global restrictions on chemical and biological weapons.”
Those are all areas that could benefit from U.S. leadership. Let’s do that.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
