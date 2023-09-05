Increasing attention is being given to a specific part of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.
That amendment’s third section contains wording that creates questions about Donald Trump’s eligibility to run for president. The “insurrection clause” in that third section was added to the Constitution in 1868 in response to the treacherous activities of many southern political leaders during the Civil War. It is a rarely used passage that has not been subjected to extensive examination by the courts.
Still, there are former federal judges, constitutional scholars, and secretaries of state who believe Trump should not be allowed on presidential ballots in 2024, due mostly to his connection to the attempts to ignore the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Given the diffuse structure of American elections, that decision would have to be made at the state level. There are reports that some officials are considering taking action to prevent Trump from gaining ballot access in their states but are investigating the potential legal hurdles. A lawsuit has been filed in New Hampshire challenging Trump’s candidacy in that state. At some point, these legal and constitutional inquiries may bring some clarity to the questions of applicability and scope of this broadly worded constitutional provision.
But its exploration may end up doing more harm than good. If one assumes partisanship is indicative of outcomes, an examination of the list of states that are genuinely competitive reveals only three where eligibility would be likely to have any effect on the 2024 election results. As would be expected, in blue states, Democrats occupy the posts that might make the initial determinations of eligibility, while Republicans hold them in states that are safely red.
Only in Wisconsin, Arizona, and Michigan is there the right combination of party affiliation among election officials, swing-state status, and Electoral College votes to possibly affect the ultimate outcome. Even then, it would take all three states to do so. Why even pursue disqualification if it is highly unlikely to have any practical effect, but even when failing, will fuel the anger and fear of people who already have more than enough of those emotions to go around?
That overly simplistic scenario still does not account for the inevitable legal wrangling that would follow any such attempt to disqualify Trump, or anyone else, from being included on ballots. Despite the growing chorus of reputable and respected legal experts and elected officials who interpret the 14th Amendment in a way that allows for Trump’s exclusion – which includes some Republicans and conservatives – their conclusions are nowhere near being a consensus, much less settled law.
The path to that type of resolution and quasi-certitude almost always goes through the Supreme Court of the United States. It should be clear by now that SCOTUS is no longer a neutral arbiter.
Finally, if disqualification were ultimately allowed, it would be based upon constitutional wording that is problematically broad. Maybe a technical or academic argument can be made that the provisions of section three are self-executing, as some experts have described it. In practice, that interpretation of the sweeping language of the “insurrection clause” may very well lead to its being used as a political and strategic tool, rather than a backstop against traitors being elected to federal offices.
Does the probability of failure, along with the likelihood of significant and durable negative effects even if successful, make it worthwhile to pursue a 14th Amendment remedy to the country’s current problems? No. The American people acting directly to solve them themselves will be much more effective.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
