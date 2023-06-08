Oklahoma Superintendent of Education Ryan Walters has branded Oklahoma’s education system as “socialist.”
Walters has a cure to what he sees as a socialist education system that does not work, and he has even claimed that throughout the ages, it is a foregone conclusion that socialism is not viable.
Instead, Walters has put forth a free market strategy to remedy Oklahoma’s struggling school districts. Many conservative pundits and politicians like to throw buzz words like “indoctrination” or “socialism,” as it appeals to many Republican voters in terms of an effective political fear-mongering agenda.
Oklahoma, like any other state, has elements of both a free market and socialist economic model. There are numerous private businesses subject to state and federal regulation. For many Americans on the right, though, socialism is the enemy to be feared and driven out of the country. It even evokes memories for some of McCarthyism and the Red Scare of the late ‘40s and 1950s, with blacklisted Hollywood writers, labor officials, and Spanish Civil War veterans scrutinized by the government for having communist affiliations.
Oklahoma’s state history does include a time where the Socialist Party was very popular in the early 1900s. At its apex, the Oklahoma Socialist Party was able to draw a good percentage of the vote. However, Oklahoma’s Socialist Party was not equivalent to the traditional views driven by the writings of Karl Marx, with an emphasis on the industrial proletariat who would rise up to replace those who owned the means of industry. Oklahoma, in the early 20th century, was a poor agricultural state inundated with tenant farmers. After the land runs of 1889, Oklahoma land ownership fell under the control of Big Business, with farmers paying rent to live the American dream.
The message of the Oklahoma Socialist Party was not the same as that of Marxism, wherein property would be publicly owned, but rather the land would be distributed to individuals. With the outbreak of World War I, the Socialist Party denounced the war effort. By 1917, with America’s entry into the conflict, socialists were protesting the draft. You may recall events you were taught in ninth-grade Oklahoma history class that culminated in the Green Corn Rebellion. These protestors intended to march all the way to Washington, D.C., but never made it out of their own rural counties, as local sheriff departments suppressed the rebellion.
While the Green Corn march was not officially sanctioned by the Oklahoma Socialist Party, the marchers were, in fact, adopting a sense of national anti-war rhetoric. What the Green Corn Rebellion did do was tarnish the party in Oklahoma because, for one thing, Oklahoma farmers were benefiting from wartime U.S. government price guarantees. Thus, many farmers were abandoning the party itself.
The party’s opposition to the war was branded as unpatriotic. So, many in America simply could not tolerate the socialist objection to America’s involvement in the war because of mandatory conscription. By the election of 1920, socialist leader Eugene V. Debs received a minuscule portion of the vote.
In the final analysis, the modern version of socialism is not the same variety of socialists who appealed to the landless over 100 years ago in Oklahoma.
Socialism is used today by the right-wing politicians who cite a control of the nation by liberal elitism. Today’s American socialists want to ensure that Americans have a safety net to guard against impoverishment.
Walters is using the age-old conservative tactic of placing socialism within the red Marxist context to paint Oklahoma teachers’ unions as “terrorist organizations.”
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.