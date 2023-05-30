For many years, there have been nearly continuous debates on how far to regulate firearms and the role of the Second Amendment.
Crimes are committed with many everyday items. However, when it comes to firearms, many people who speak out publicly are not well-educated on the subject.
Unlike those who own and use other items used in crimes, it seems law-abiding gun owners who are trained and use the tool of the firearm appropriately, safely, and as intended are the ones often vilified by those who do not like or understand firearms. Unfortunately for the law-abiding and responsible gun owners, those who don’t want firearms are typically loud, leftist politicians and media pundits.
For years, they have made bold statements and used jargon that causes confusion among those who are not fully educated regarding firearms or their usage. They have made statements and told tall tales that were partially true at best, and at worst, outright falsehoods.
It has gotten so bad over the years that even some conservative types who support gun rights or even know something about firearms trip and fall into the false beliefs or use the jargon heard in a constant barrage from national media and bully pulpits.
One of the many misnomer phrases often heard is the dreaded “assault weapon.” If one were to use real “common sense,” they would conclude that anything used to threaten, harm, or injure another person would be considered an “assault weapon.” Along with “assault weapon,” the firearm most hated and described in this use of the term is the popular AR-15. Many think the AR stands for “assault rifle” or “automatic rifle,” but actually it stands for Armalite, the name of the company that first made that style of rifle in the 1950s. The type we see today was version No. 15 the company designed. Even ABC Channel 7 in Chicago admitted that fact.
Another incorrect statement often uttered in news articles and public speeches is that civilians shouldn’t have readily access to “military style weapons of war.” Well, if that is your belief, then you are in luck. As a rule, civilians cannot get access to military-grade or police-grade rifles. The popular civilian style AR-15 is a semi-automatic version of the fully automatic style of police and military. While in some cases it is possible for civilian ownership, it is very difficult, very rare, and very expensive. While the civilian AR-15 may look like a fully automatic rifle, it is not. Like a fancy painted sports car with spoilers and numbers is not the same as one used in NASCAR, the common AR-15 is not like the real rifles used by global military forces. Like a non-semi-automatic firearm, a semi-automatic can basically only be fired as quickly as a person can pull the trigger.
It’s interesting that in the 1970s and 1980s, handguns were the target of gun ban supporters. Their argument then was that handguns could be easily concealed, whereas a rifle could not, and everyone could see someone carrying a rifle but not a small handgun.
Today those who oppose firearms use the term “assault weapon” to basically describe any semi-automatic firearm, including handguns, rifles, shotguns, and anything with a detachable magazine.
These are only two examples of many that show if you are going to promote or support proposed laws, it is best to get an education first. Maybe then we could truly have common sense laws in this country.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.