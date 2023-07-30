There are lots of things I would “try” in a small town.
I would try a restaurant. I might try visiting whatever local attraction they might have. What I wouldn’t do is try to visit whatever “small town” Jason Aldean is describing in his song.
While I don’t have plans to rob anyone, or spit on folks, I know the kind of small town he describes as “looking after its own” doesn’t often include people who don’t look or act differently than the majority. Don’t let that man fool you: He is singing about a “sundown town.”
I’ve had folks on my social media – and I’m sure you have, too – who say, “What’s so wrong with what he’s saying?” For a man who survived a mass shooting, I think it’s in poor taste to refer to the gun he got from his grandfather and insinuate if you try to gather in a way he or his town disapproves of, or try to take his gun – a rallying cry to rile up conservative voters that has yet to ever happen – you’d be on the receiving end of that gun.
The offenses he mentions – one of which isn’t even a crime – he hints you’d catch at minimum a beating, if not lose your life, in whatever small town he’s from. The crimes he did mention, while lots of people have committed them, are associated with oly certain groups of people. The clips he plays, which aren’t even from protests in the states, are predominately from those associated with social justice movements overseas and by conservatives with social justice movements at home.
I noticed he didn’t show what has happened to LGBTQ folks in small towns like the one he describes – Matthew Shepard – or what happened, and in some places continues to happen, to folks of color in small towns. I have personally experienced this even in this state. Stopping to get gas, I have seen first-hand what a small town that is incredibly insular looks like, and I have been told to move along. For getting gas and a snack. This is real life and it happens.
While Aldean said there is not a word that references race or anything like that, he is being literal and banking on others being as stupid as he is. Sure, not a word about race mentioned, but if I told you I was an animal that was a bird, spent time in the water and quacked, you’d know I was a duck without my ever using the word.
Maybe you’ve never experienced a small town in the same ways minoritized people have, so it feels safe to you. But I promise the town he sings about isn’t one a lot of people would be welcome in or choose to visit. He hopes his fans aren’t critical thinkers, because he isn’t. There are lots of small towns around here – I’ve worked in them – and those towns wouldn’t threaten outsiders. Tey have been kind, welcoming, and they took care of those who needed care by supporting them and making sure they had what they needed, not by idly threatening anyone who came near their space.
I hope this song doesn’t paint all small towns with the same brush, because so many of those communities have wonderful people and a lot of charm to share with those who stop by. But wherever Jason Aldean is singing about isn’t a place I’d ever want to go.
Kasey Rhone is an active, engaged Oklahoma citizen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.