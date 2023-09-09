A conversation among friends on social media the other day got me into hot water. Again.
I’m a Christian, but I’m not like some who hate folks who are “different.” They say they “hate the sin, not the sinner,” but their actions bely the claim, as they render their judgment against scriptural command. In my opinion, those who condemn others just because of who they are cannot be authentic Christians. In these parts, that’s considered an insult. I consider it a neutral statement of fact. Humans have warped faith of all types into models that suit their own personal beliefs, rather than the other way around. That’s why people are leaving the Christian faith in droves.
It will get me death threats to say it, but I do not believe that after we die, we will remain incarnate beings, strolling down streets of gold, and passing through pearly gates. That vision equates eternal happiness with wealth – a core of the “prosperity gospel,” which is in no way authentic. Both in terms of science and faith, a literal mansion in the clouds is a repulsive image that has prevented humankind from evolving into a higher state of being, but has kept us intellectually stagnant and permanently at war.
Scientifically, we know matter and energy don’t disappear; they transform. Physical beings remain part of that equation, even after they die, and their bodies deteriorate. It can’t be proved scientifically, but I believe that like matter and energy, consciousness also goes on – at least for many of us. If I’m wrong, no harm done. We’re all entitled to our beliefs, no matter how loopy, as long as we don’t use them to harm others.
My first priest was an extremely wise, Stanford-educated man who was an academic, and didn’t necessarily want to lead a parish. The joke was that he had to lead a flock if he wanted to keep his pension. I don’t think many would describe him as a gentle, kindly soul, but if not for him, I might have abandoned Christianity a long time ago because I have seen how it, and other religions, have been twisted by man – gender use intentional – to do more harm than good.
The members of my Catholic training class were highly educated and very inquisitive, as well as skeptical. We had a book, and Father Swett tried to skip over the chapter on “Heaven, Hell and Purgatory” – just like my seventh-grade science teacher, Herb Whitlow, skipped over Chapter 7 on human sexuality. But we weren’t having it; except for Pam Moore, who described herself as a pagan, most of us had been Baptists, and we wanted to hear what the Catholic Church had to say about afterlife locales.
Father Swett reluctantly described his concept of heaven, which was not so much a place as a state of being, brought about after a brief transitory period some people call “purgatory.” He didn’t describe that as a train rolling on until passengers had paid their respective debts of sin, but rather the transformation of the physical being back into universal matter and energy. He again tried to move on, but we insisted he tell us about hell.
Swett scoffed at the image of eternal flames and never-ending screams of pain as a concept meant to terrify people into submitting to “authority” – which, of course, was the Catholic Church back in the day. He also ridiculed the bland notion of getting “saved” to get you past St. Peter. Swett speculated that if a few were so evil their consciousnesses could not rejoin the eternal collective, they would simply “wink out.”
He then made the most important statement: “We are wasting our time wringing our hands over heaven and hell and what happens to us after we die. That misses the point of Christ’s teachings. What matters is what you do to and for others, and how you live in service to others.” Getting “saved” is too easy, he added; it allows people to live smugly doing whatever they want – or doing nothing at all – while convincing themselves they are “going to heaven” just by virtue of saying they “believe.”
The priest asked us to imagine what kind of “God” would create humanity for the sole purpose of paying homage to “him” forever. Do we really want to worship a being with such a massive ego? In fact, that’s exactly what many people are doing these days, but it’s not a “god” they adore; it’s a very flawed and mean-spirited human being who is about as far from an example of the Christian spirit as one could possibly be.
The priest pointed out that if we dwell on what’s going to happen to us after we die, we are not doing the earthly task to which we’re appointed. He did not understand how anyone could read the gospels and fail to understand that to serve God, we must serve one another. Whatever “God” is, we are part of it, according to Christ himself, who asks in John 10:34: “Is it not written in your Law, ‘I have said ye are ‘gods’?” and he added that anyone who believes in “God” and claims to be Christian must also strive to follow the teachings of Christ, which are best detailed in Matthew 25:31-40. It’s a daunting mandate and most of us would fail miserably, if not for “grace.”
Walking to the front of the church and getting “saved” is easy; following the gospel teachings is not. But according to Swett, if you truly believe, you will also do those “works” some Protestants dismiss as irrelevant. Whatever we believe, all of us would do well to look in the mirror now and again. Metaphorically, of course.
