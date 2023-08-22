There is a Republican primary debate tomorrow, but no one seems to care.
That might be because several candidates haven’t met the fundraising and polling qualifications to participate and the leader in both those categories has said he won’t either. Even if all the declared Republican candidates were able to take part in the event, and chose to do so, it would still probably have remained an empty exercise. After all, only one candidate, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, seems capable of summoning enough courage to criticize the current frontrunner for his party’s nomination. The resulting paucity of both substance and drama would make for a very uninteresting and unproductive affair.
It is not impossible that something useful or exciting occurs in the debate. After all, candidates can be attacked in absentia. Given the current circumstances, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility these currently also-ran candidates might defend the absent polling-leader despite the fact he has recently been indicted in four different jurisdictions on very serious charges that theoretically involve jail sentences.
Circumstances change though. Primaries end. When they do, the current Republican leader might find the general election environment to be much less amenable to his personality, tactics, and patterns of behavior. He may find that replicating what was already the miracle victory of 2016 in 2024 will be even more difficult. Early polling, that isn’t hyper focused on the Republican primary, strongly indicates that independent voters are not sympathetic to the person who the Republicans nominated for president in the last two contests. It will take additional polling, conducted over time, to find out if the distaste for a return to what the contemporary Republican party is offering up in the presidential realm might abate.
It does not seem likely it will. Yes, much of the current polling was conducted as the former president was being indicted or had just been indicted, but if the trial schedules are anywhere close to what is being predicted then the 2024 campaign may take place, while one of the major party candidates faces a constant barrage of bad news on the legal front. That is one of the reasons why the defendant’s lawyers are asking for the trials to take place far into the future.
It will be difficult to return to office if voters are offered a steady stream of evidence, or even just arguments, that you tried to lie and manipulate your way into staying in office in the first place. That is especially true when so many people remember the lies and manipulations it took for him to get there in the first place.
The other reason the defendant argues his trial should happen after the 2024 election, or more precisely, after the 2025 inauguration is so there is a chance he can have an attorney general of his choosing end the federal prosecutions, or failing that, try to pardon himself. Even though neither of those remedies will be available to him on the state-level charges in New York and Georgia, delaying until after the 2024 presidential election would also mean there is a chance that Fani Willis, the Georgia district attorney who is heading up the case there, might not be reelected.
Things are more complicated with Alvin Bragg, the prosecutor in New York, who stays in office until 2026. Still, whittling the number of indictments from four to one, and with the one remaining having the least serious charges of the group, would be a big win for the defendant. It is one he seems unlikely to get.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
