The problem with Jason Aldean’s song, “Try That in a Small Town,” is that it glorifies a dangerous eye-for-an-eye ethos.
The lyrics of this song encourages a vigilante mindset, and it really homes in on “outsiders” or people from the city with an “us versus them” perspective. According to Aldean, it is only those who dwell in the small communities who are intolerant of crime. The lyrics clearly center on that divide between rural and urban.
The intended effect of this song is to encourage violence against people protesting racial injustice, and the video contains clips of FOX News coverage of BLM protests with stock footage of demonstrations from other countries. It’s not just the video images of burning cities during the song itself, but consider the backdrop that Aldean chose as he is singing in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee. The courthouse was the site of a 1927 lynching of a young Black teenager.
Aldean’s song is a reflection of the community he defends, and that is a community he is only concerned about as long as it’s a community full of “good ol’ boys, raised up right, if you’re looking for a fight.” And, Aldean’s focal point in “Try that” has never been more contemptible, considering there were gatherings in Tennessee known as “Good ol’ Boys Round Up” that featured racial slurs, as well as a simulated lynching.
Sheryl Crow has said, “There is nothing American or small town about promoting violence.” and that’s exactly what “Try That” does. Aldean’s appeal to the right is obvious, for Aldean dressed up in “black face,” dressed his kids in anti-Biden apparel, and is anti-vaccine. And the racist dog whistles in “Try That” are just as alluring to the people on the right. Certainly, the use of BLM protests and the message of “Try that in a small town” is not that subtle.
The song is basically biased toward one segment of America, and sends a message of polarization through the use of powerful video of robberies and riots with lyrics, as if urban dwellers are the problem. While Aldean may not have intended this to be the underlying meaning, there will be those Americans who will be fueled by the lyrics to justify their own bigotry toward “outsiders.”
Aldean’s defense of the use of the Maury County Courthouse was that he used real news footage for the video, yet why did he use a segment of video that includes footage of a small town running an anti-segregationist out of town? This was, after all, a man who attempted to stand up to the southern racist establishment. And in the Aldean music video, what is it that we see?
We get to see the glorification of an attack on an anti-segregationist reporter in a small town during Jim Crow.
What this hit song and music video do is energize those bigoted right-wingers on the fringe who have embraced political violence as well. When you couple that “we don’t need any outsiders telling us what’s what” mindset with the symbolism of the Maury County Courthouse, as well as the images of BLM protests, you have a recipe for incitement among those who are intolerant of the non-small-towners.
Instead of going straight for the imagery of cities on fire, and lyrics about “good ol’ boys,” why didn’t Aldean write a song about how good southern folk are welcoming, as well as tolerant, of those not like them? It seems to me that would have resonated just as well with nice southern folk.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
