The head of the private military group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was last seen leaving the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, after abruptly calling off his troops’ march on Moscow.
Prigozhin is to be exiled to Belarus for the attempted coup inside Russia. Did Prigozhin really believe he could take the Kremlin with 25,000 men? Prigozhin has stated it was never his intention to start an uprising, yet did defend the insurrection and did taunt the Russian military. There have been questions raised as to whether this was a way for Russian intelligence to test the covert or even overt American response.
The attempted insurrection by Prigozhin is a huge political embarrassment for Putin. The U.S. had warned of Prigozhin’s intentions in advance, but only shared it with select senior officials and allies, including the British. Is this the beginning of the endgame for Russia’s modern-day czar?
The White House obviously has intelligence coming from inside Russia, and while President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken maintained there was no U.S. complicity in the short-lived revolt, Blinken did mention of a crack in the cult-of-personality Putin regime whose impervious autocrat image has now been checked.
Many Russian citizens might remember the February Revolution of 1917 during World War I, which was the result of a string of Russian losses on the battlefield. Hundreds of thousands of protestors marched in the streets of Petrograd demanding the replacement of the Tsar and an end to the war against the backdrop of food shortages, as well as a general failure of Russian infrastructure to meet the demands of war. And the armed uprising against the provisional government in 1917 of October in Russia was also certainly a result of the direction that Russia was headed in World War I, with so many devastating losses on the front.
After Russia invaded Ukraine last year, I wondered what would transpire within Russia if the war in Ukraine goes awry for President Vladimir Putin. I imagined maybe a repeat of mutinies within the ranks of the Russian Army and Navy. That did happen in Russia in 1917 during the time of the February Revolt of that year, when the revolution was centered around Petrograd – St. Petersburg.
Lenin once said that power was just lying in the streets, waiting for someone to pick it up. Back in 1917 in Russia, Army leaders and government officials were saying that if the Tsar would just abdicate, the domestic unrest in the country would subside. This is something for Putin to consider. Putin has been waging war against a relentless Ukrainian insurgency, and Ukrainians have not sat idly by while Russian soldiers occupy their cities. Russia has committed a large portion of their forces, and the Ukrainian counteroffensive is on. Russian troops have already suffered thousands of casualties with economic punitive measures causing damage in Russia. His rhetoric about the deNazification of Ukraine’s government has been the subject of much scrutiny regarding Putin’s state-of-mind.
I think Putin will go the way of the late former president of Serbia, Slobodan Milosovec. Putin will have to answer to the international tribunal at the Hague. Russian forces have killed civilians in Ukraine. Milosevic waged an indiscriminate war on civilians in Bosnia-Herzegovina in the 1990s. There was genocide in Kosovo. There have been Russian troops questioning this invasion. Thousands of Russian protesters have been arrested in Russia.
I can only wonder why the rest of the world didn’t rise up when Putin went into Chechnya and Georgia.
