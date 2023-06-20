“Oh Say, What Is Truth” is a hymn written by John Jaques.
The lyrics sing of truth being the fairest gem the world can produce, sought for many royal and noble alike.
Unfortunately, in today’s world, society doesn’t view truth as the fairest gem the world can produce. Leaders from all sides, and their lock-step followers in party and media, follow blindly along, happily regurgitating the talking points of the day. Like a well-planned magic show, leaders draw attention away from the wires and pulleys to a lot of sparkle, smoke, and glitter.
It is possible to have bits of truth on many sides of an issue. There is a poem by John Godfrey Saxe about the blind men and the elephant, where blind men visit an elephant. They each describe it differently. One feels the leg and describes an elephant as being round and rough. Another feels the tusk and says, no, an elephant is like a spear. One feels the trunk and informs others the animal is more like a large snake, while a fourth feels the tail and says it is small and like a rope.
The funny thing is, each of the men are actually describing an elephant, but they only have pieces of it. Through their personal experience with the animal, each insists they know better than the others. In reality, they all are correct, but each of them only had parts of the truth.
This is what we, the people get from leadership who doesn’t want us to know all truth and who refuses to offer the citizens transparency. Lately, we have been inundated with stories about classified documents, who is winning the war in Ukraine, rights of women and transgenders, protection of children, book bans, and more. It appears that all the controversies surrounding each of these current issues and others are filled with half-truths, of which we are not allowed to see the overall picture. Like the story of the blind men with the elephant, we only get told a portion of the truths of what is actually happening.
The odd thing about today’s society is people do not like to hear the truth. hanks to the divisiveness caused by national and social media, people have chosen to take their sides and not listen to what may be more truth. The actions and attitudes of most are that their minds are made up, and no one should dare confuse them with facts.
The truth is, Trump may have been reckless with classified information, but so were Biden, Hillary Clinton, Pence, and others. Another truth is, books should not be banned, but there are certain books that should not be in certain places. Yet another is just because someone says or believes one way does not make it truth. We each cannot be forced to live in a pretend world of another’s reality.
Truth is truth, and it is different from hope and belief. Absolute truth does not need popularity of public opinion. Politicians, celebrities, and athletes may try to convince you differently, but they cannot change it, and public opinion polls cannot sway it.
Truth is truth. Until individuals can look at all sides and stop hating the messengers, we will never know or understand exactly what truth is.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.