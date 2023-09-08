Currently, my life is consumed with the past.
I’ve been digging into local history and the ways we teach it, and find myself both excited and terrified. Right now, I am creating programs for K-12 students, college students, and students of life about Tulsa history, and to read that PragerU is going to get a crack at Oklahoma public schools is disgusting.
PragerU, contrary to what the name suggests, isn’t even a university. The information coming from this nonprofit is really just propaganda – a way to tell history that fits in with extreme conservative views on history. If I’ve learned anything recently, it is that denying the past makes the present and the future more difficult than it needs to be.
If you haven’t seen any of PragerU’s “educational” history videos for kids, they make some interesting claims. Some of them include having Frederick Douglass – the famous abolitionist – describe slavery as a "compromise" the Founding Fathers made in order to establish this country, and saying being a slave is better than being killed.
This kind of propaganda – this is ahistorical, so I’ll be damned if I call it history – is so dangerous. Insinuating to children Africans and Indigenous peoples would have been killed if they hadn’t been enslaved attempts to paint enslavers as generous, as if they were saving their lives. They would have been killed otherwise. Killed by whom, though? The same folks who enslaved them and killed them, anyway.
Ryan Walters' being excited about anything is enough to make me question it, and his excitement for this to enter Oklahoma public schools makes me again question and flat-out doubt his commitment to quality education for Oklahoma students. As a state, we are not known for our stellar public education standards. We don’t compensate our teachers enough, or invest in our schools on a state level in a way that supports strong academic outcomes. Now with Walters, it’s just another nail in the coffin adding PragerU into the mix.
One thing I’ve learned to appreciate about this state is its commitment to preserving its history. Places like Greenwood Rising, Tribal Cultural Centers, Salt Plains, all of the state parks, and more, have unique stories, and each can tell you a very specific piece of history and how it affects us today.
As trite as it is, if we don’t learn from the past we are doomed to repeat it, but probably in crappier, more technologically advanced ways.
Kasey Rhone is an active engaged Oklahoma citizen.
