“Woke.” Most are likely familiar with the term, but coming up with an exact definition is a little more challenging.
Maybe that’s because what “woke” represents seems to be constantly changing. Merriam-Webster defines it as being “aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).”
Reportedly the term originated on the left in regard to racism. “Stay woke” was the phrase, as in to be awake, or be aware, of modern-day racism. But words are known to change with time, and now it seems it’s not the left using the word, but the right.
That’s because as time progressed, others joined what the right recognized as the “woke” movement, or “wokeism” as some say, and it appeared to become something quite different. It wasn’t just about being aware of racism in today’s world; it became about sexuality and gender identity, as well as the environment. With that came new terms like “intersectionality,” “gender fluidity,” “nonbinary,” “equity,” and “environmental justice.” and often times, these things weren’t mutually exclusive.
On the environmental front, in some cases, climate became associated with racism. This line of thinking led to headlines such as, “Why Climate Change is Inherently Racist” from the BBC, and “Climate Change is a Racial Justice Problem” from The Washington Post. When solutions were brought forth for climate alone, they increasingly became nonsensical to the average American. What started at EVs soon turned into a proposed ban on gas stoves. And the proposed reduction of the cow population to reduce methane “emissions” has now led to a push for lab-grown meat.
On the social front, we were soon told that men could get pregnant and that those who were born male should be allowed to dominate female sports. And now, apparently giving hormones or puberty blockers to minors, or surgically altering their bodies in ways that could ultimately sterilize them, is “gender-affirming care.”
It all seemed to progress quite rapidly, and often those who pushed “woke” forward did so while claiming moral superiority. People have been “canceled” because they’ve challenged some of these beliefs, even though most Americans see many of these things as being out of touch with reality. You simply can’t expect everyone to agree with the upending of societal norms and human biology.
And to be clear, just because someone challenges the allowance of men in women’s sports or the transitioning of minors doesn’t mean they harbor hate against the transgender community. But unfortunately, we’ve become so polarized on both sides that many times, we equate skepticism or disapproval of an idea or a policy with hate.
On that note, Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy displayed how we can be strong in opinion, yet civil in discourse, by having a peaceful exchange with someone who identified as pansexual at the Iowa State Fair. Ramaswamy spoke in disagreement of some of the things happening with children and finished with, “Saying those things can actually get somebody punished. And in my case, it’s part of why it’s my responsibility to say them. I respect that you may have a different opinion, and that’s OK, that’s part of what makes our country great, is that you and I can be civil and have this conversation.”
Ultimately, they shook hands and thanked each other. Hopefully, we can see more of that going forward.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
