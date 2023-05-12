Should the Tahlequah Abatement Board and city inspector do the jobs they’re charged with, or should they just ignore problems until they’ve escalated out of control?
The Daily Press has long staffed Abatement Board meetings, which revolve around property owners who have allowed homes or yards to become so dilapidated they create a nuisance for neighbors, or constitute environmental hazards. Typically, the board works with the offenders, giving them time to correct problems. The same goes for the city inspector – in this case, Ray Hammons – who reports or checks out the situations. Ultimately, when a property owner doesn’t comply, the board may levy a fine, or threaten to demolish a structure.
More often than not, city residents grouse about the Abatement Board, claiming it doesn’t do enough to safeguard neighborhoods. Neighbors complain nothing is being done by city officials to solve problems. They often call TDP, begging us to “do something” about an eyesore – especially when it has festered for years.
It was surprising, then, when we covered the recent board meeting, and after doing our job, we were accused of “picking on an elder” whose property had been a source of angst for neighbors for five years. This was alleged even though TDP did not itself render judgment. But the real target of irate readers was the city inspector and Abatement Board, who were said to have “selectively” targeted this property owner, while worse eyesores blight other neighborhoods. A relative of the property owner also sent a private message to TDP, making admittedly unprovable – and irrelevant – statements about one of the neighbors. On social media, commenters who hadn’t read the story began piling on, bemoaning the plight of the property owner and claiming city officials were “Nazis” for enforcing code.
An amusing sidebar is how politics entered the equation. Locals who are well-known to be conservative suddenly waxed “liberal” – or at least libertarian – in their judgment. Had they informed themselves, they’d know the property owner was aware of the situation, and even told officials there was an issue with her son, who was responsible for the pileup of junk. The owner herself, as relatives pointed out, is disabled – but she didn’t deny the problem. In fact, she said she hired someone to fix it.
Several neighbors had sent to TDP photos of the unsightly mess. That’s not uncommon in these situations. Some of the photos were years old, so Hammons’ assessment that it was a “continued offense” was accurate. So was his comment that “due to the contaminants dumped on the ground, the city must take measures to get the owner to a point where she can control the situation at home.” Those include gasoline and oil spills from the son’s mechanic work.
All cities have ordinances and codes that should be enforced. Otherwise, the failure of an owner to keep up a home and yard will drive down property values for neighbors. So rather than accusing the city of using a heavy hand, the outraged should ask themselves how they would feel if a real estate agent told them that because of a single neighbor’s inability or refusal to take care of property, their homes are worth far less than they paid for them. Aren’t these neighbors “victims” of a property owner who didn’t follow the rules, and shouldn’t their plight be considered as well?
City officials should do their best to be patient, but they should not give anyone – rich or poor, old or young, white or Native – a permanent pass to flout ordinances. Some of those unhappy with the city’s response in this case were ironically expressing a “liberal socialist” view – that the average Joe has to mind the law, but someone who is older or disabled doesn’t.
One good thing came of this: Some folks stepped up to the plate to help. The question is, why didn’t they do it in the first place?
