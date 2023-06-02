Once upon a time, Republicans were ardent defenders of individual rights. They were also about local control. Municipalities shouldn’t be held hostage by the state, they insisted, nor should states be ground under the heel of the federal government. The Democrats were the ones trying to bring the heavy hand of the government down on a hapless public.
That’s not true anymore – at least, not in states like Texas, Florida and Oklahoma, where chief executives with tyrannical tendencies hold sway. Republican citizens in these states still support governing from the bottom up, but those who squat in the statehouses haven’t gotten the message. And the Republicans who care about liberty are going to have to take back their party.
In Oklahoma, back in 2014, a few cities had the temerity to attempt to raise the minimum wage there. But the Legislature, which was already growing more authoritarian by the day, crafted a law to prevent that – and then-Gov. Mary Fallin signed it into law.
Fallin now seems liberal by comparison to the individual now occupying the governor’s mansion; this was before Oklahoma politicians had someone like Donald Trump to emulate. The restriction was outrageous; even then, it was almost impossible for an individual to get by in a metropolitan area on $7.25 an hour. In 2023, with inflation impacting every aspect of life, it would be a ridiculous exercise in futility.
Businesses eventually flouted the statehouse stooges and raised their own minimum wages. Even most fast-food restaurants now pay $15 an hour, and even with that, they’re hard-pressed to find reliable employees. There’s something to be said for the Libertarian viewpoint that government-imposed minimum wages do more harm than good, and that businesses should make such decisions. Those who don’t pay enough to attract workers will eventually founder in a free-market environment. But for a state to tell cities they can’t set their own parameters – especially when residents want those restrictions – is beyond the pale.
State control of municipalities doesn’t end with wage limitations. The aforementioned three states work hard to trump one another – if one can pardon the pun – on the depths to which they will sink to wrest control. Okies only need look to their neighbors to the south to see another example of this authoritarian mindset.
Texas Gov. Ted Abbott is determined to assert total control over metropolitan areas in the Lone Star State. Since many of the urban areas are deemed “blue,” he and his toadies in the legislature have been burning the midnight oil trying to squelch any attempts by these “woke” cities to uphold labor rights, impose drought restrictions and deal with noise complaints. Never mind that the residents of these cities favor the things Abbott opposes; he and he alone is king of the mountain.
For the most part, Cherokee County legislators have always favored local control, regardless of political party. They say the state shouldn’t tell the school districts what books to put on the shelves, and they frown on lawmakers from other parts of the state – rural or metro – telling local constituents how the cow ate the cabbage.
It’s time, then, that voters step up and hold accountable governors and legislators who have set themselves up as demigods with divine rights. “We the people” should be in charge, not the overpaid blowhards infesting statehouses. Forget party politics and vote for those who champion authority from the bottom up.
