On Thursday morning, businesses and residents along State Highway 10 noticed an uptick in traffic. The same can be said for folks living in Keys, Cookson, and other areas in proximity to Lake Tenkiller.
Memorial Day weekend officially marks the beginning of the summer season in Cherokee County – and also, the official start of the tourist season. And for those who live in the areas most populated by visitors, this weekend also means a renewed vigilance. Both locals and guests will be consuming alcohol, smoking cannabis, and cutting lose after months of dreary cold.
If we can trust the weather forecast – and most of us don’t these days – the weekend promises to be a great one for boating and floating. River outfitters and marinas have reported solid bookings. For those who care about Cherokee County’s economy, that’s a good thing. Many local businesses count on the weeks between Memorial Day and Labor Day to get them through the rest of the year. For those in the recreation business, even the Christmas holiday doesn’t count nearly as much as these critical three months.
That’s why it’s incumbent upon permanent residents to extend a warm and welcoming hand to our guests. But we must also remember that a few folks can spoil an otherwise wonderful weekend in the sun and on the water, because they don’t follow the rules – and they don’t care about the consequences.
That’s why it’s important that everyone exercise extra caution during holiday weekends. Don’t drink and drive – either a watercraft or a highway vehicle. Don’t text and drive. Keep tabs on your kids, especially your teenagers. Drive defensively, and don’t exceed the speed limit. Always keep an eye out for the other guy. And if you’re on the water, wear a personal flotation device, and drink only in moderation. Many excellent swimmers have drowned because they underestimated the effect alcohol would have on them in the water. And don’t litter. There are countless trash bins along the river, at the lake, and at every campsite at both. Residents of these areas find few things more disgusting than finding an empty 30-pack, broken beer bottles, fast food sacks, blown-out flip-flops, and even condoms in their driveways and yards.
Law enforcement officials will be out in force this weekend. They’ll be praying that their extra efforts won’t be needed. But all too often, they are. All too often, those who live near the lake and river hear sirens on holiday weekends, or the air boat on the river, trying to get to a scene before it’s too late. These noises always signal careless driving, or some other tragedy that could have been avoided.
Make sure you and yours don’t become a statistic this Memorial Day weekend. Enjoy yourself, but be careful. We don’t want to lose any of our citizens – or any of our guests.
