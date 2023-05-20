If beer brewers stay on their current path, the fellows with snowflakes melting upon their hot crimson napes will have to move to some other alcohol of choice – one not manufactured by a corporation they deem “woke.”
“Woke” has become the buzz word for radical rightists, and George Soros is their bogeyman. But just as Soros – whoever he is – has little or nothing to do with most of the enterprises, organizations or extreme leftist people and programs laid at his feet, “woke” is an insult for anything folks who utter the word despise. Initially it was aimed at bleeding hearts who think people of color and LGBTQ+ folks are entitled to the same rights as everyone else. But now, it’s a symbol of misogyny, of which women are guilty as well as men.
A misogynist believes men are superior to women and would like to see more than half the world’s population barefoot and in the kitchen, perhaps submitting to the occasional beating if dinner is late or the toilet not clean. Misogynists are also offended by beer makers that poke fun at former ad campaigns featuring scantily clad women, and are now shredding the sexy posters and using them as part of the brewing process.
Miller is the latest target of the indignant he-men and their cohorts. The blurb points out that sexualizing women to sell beer was not just wrong, but it undercut the role “alewives” held for centuries in brewing. Until male competitors drove them off, women dominated that industry. Miller’s campaign is a sort of mea culpa for rewriting history, and seeks to honor women as part of the process. In the video, a comedian enters a room papered with early Miller Lite ad materials depicting scantily clad women in sexual poses. The comedian drops one photo into the trash and says, “It’s time beer made it up to women.” She explains the will be reacquiring its marketing material, then turn it into compost to make fertilizer, which will be used by female farmers to produce hops. Those would be given to female brewers to produce beer.
A campaign aimed at humanizing women and returning them to their place in the brewing process? The nerve of Miller! Most abhorrent of all, they are quoting scripture to prove their point. That’s a vat full of hypocritical barley, since these same people have quoted scripture in the past to assail scantily clad women as harlots. One has to wonder what God thinks of that sexist use of women, and the imbibers who drooled over them. The lechers would have us believe that God, too, is a beer-swilling bigot who despises half of his creation. It’s no wonder women – and more than a few men – are leaving churches in droves.
The anti-woke crowd – not comprehending the nonsense they’re pushing in typo-filled screeds copied from social media – has called for a boycott on Miller, just like they did Budweiser for a advert that put transgender folks in a positive light. The naysayers have every right to do this, and perversely, they are joined by anti-intellectual females such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, and the newly divorcing champion for marriage, Lauren Boebert. Because of the ignorant statements and outright lies these females spew, most women – especially Republicans – are embarrassed by them, even if they don’t publicly admit it.
Whether the crusade to nip Bud in the bud worked is a matter of opinion, and the same for Miller. But the frightened fuddy-duddies trying to force the country back into the 1900s will lose their battle – in the here and now, or after they’ve passed on and left the world to more enlightened thinkers. All those people and things they find disgusting and tag with their hateful “woke” label are here to stay. They may as well get used to it.
