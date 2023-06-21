Finally, someone decided to charge Hunter Biden with something, but for his millions of detractors, it won’t be enough.
It’s fair to say the son of President Biden has become somewhat of a whipping boy for many on the right – and truthfully, for many on the left. That’s not to say the younger Biden did nothing wrong; according to federal prosecutors, he neglected to pay his federal income taxes and illegally possessed a weapon. That might be an eyebrow lifter for anyone familiar with America’s loose gun laws, but Hunter was a known drug user, and under what little laws we do have, he couldn’t have a firearm.
Hunter is pleading guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses as part of a plea deal. Resolution of the misdemeanor tax offense comes packaged with a bye on the federal firearms charge – and no jail time. That’s a bit unusual, but then again, compared to the rules for the general public, so are the ongoing criminal cases against other high-profile politicians and their scions.
Republicans in Congress are crying foul, and they should – if they weren’t so hypocritical about the messes members of their own party have gotten themselves into. They claim Hunter is getting special treatment, but bringing in the what-aboutisms they often employ – the most famous being the “butter emails” saga – tarnishes their otherwise noble crusade.
Few people, especially those from high-profile families, would do time for having a gun in the wake of a drug conviction. That can even be seen at the local level, where first-time offenders often get a pass. And how many people do we know who have been in trouble for not paying taxes, but walk away with a slap on the wrist? Any thinking person could name a few examples of people who get away with shirking tax responsibilities – among them, allegedly, former Presidents Trump and Clinton. But that’s what a battery of high-priced lawyers can buy; those of us classified as working stiffs can’t afford gold-plated shysters. And one must assume Hunter has at least the same caliber of legal representation as Trump.
Hunter has, for years, hung as an albatross around his father’s neck. Republicans on the select committee investigating him say he did far worse than what he’s been charged with so far, and maybe they’re right. But the problem is lack of evidence, which thereby gives rise to allegations about America’s lopsided justice system. But you can’t charge a man with a crime just because a bunch of people in the opposing political party hate his father. Given this latest development, it seems likely that if evidence is indeed found, he will be charged.
The same people who are demanding the younger Biden be tossed in jail for, perversely, “druggie having a gun,” as one opponent put it, are clamoring to completely exonerate Trump for what, if the charges are correct, is tantamount to treason. It’s hard to view the two cases in the same light, but perhaps the public should try. Prosecutors ought to release information – if they haven’t already, by the time this is printed – on how much Hunter owes the government. He should pay that back, and then some, just as the rest of us would have to if we made an innocent mistake on our taxes. It’s hard to believe this was a “mistake”; surely Hunter has seasoned tax advisers, as well as attorneys, at his beck and call.
The probes will continue into Hunter, just as they did for Hillary Clinton – infinitely. Lack of evidence will not absolve him of guilt, just as it has remained a stone in Clinton’s shoe. Just because there’s no evidence doesn’t mean he’s innocent – but just because there are suspicions doesn’t mean he’s guilty, either. Armchair attorneys and judges need to hold their tongues and see how it all plays out.
