When people gain a modicum of control over others by virtue of election to political office, their egos tend to expand to massive proportions. Oftentimes they only listen to those they believe can keep them in power, or who agree with them philosophically. And once they’ve made up their minds, they seldom retreat, and rarely apologize for their mistakes.
It was refreshing, then, to witness the mea culpa of District 3 Cherokee County Commissioner Clif Hall Thursday afternoon regarding the Cherokee County Health Services Council. Hall and the other commissioners had decided to cut ties with that group – as it turned out, due to lack of communication. In terms of local institutional longevity, one commissioner is new, and another fairly new, and neither they nor Hall had contact with members of the CCHSC. The blame for the oversight probably rests with both sides, but the commissioners jumped to the conclusion that most of those on the “original” CCHSC had died, so they opted to severe the relationship. The commissioners didn’t know the CCHSC charter requires the county to have a representative on its board.
When TDP reported the commissioners’ decision and the rationale for it, the calls started coming in from the “deceased.” They were alive and well, which we knew – and we also knew the invaluable role that board plays in this community and many others, because we’ve often reported on it. Indeed, distribution of grant funds for other groups would be problematic without the CCHSC, which stands as a bulwark against possible mismanagement. A few of its many functions are detailed in a story on the front page of this edition of TDP.
The commissioners, too, are stewards of budgets, and they based their initial decision on the fact that they hadn’t heard from anyone on the council. Suffice to say that as of Thursday, they’d heard plenty – and they acted accordingly by quickly reversing their original decision.
Here’s what Hall said directly to Patti Gulager, who had been the commissioner’s representative on the council: “Ms. Gulager, I‘ve reached out to you after all this happened and explained to you my reasons for this. I was occupied with something else on my mind. And for everybody in this room, my wife was running for [Cherokee Nation] Tribal Council and my job was to get her elected. I didn’t do my due diligence as chairman of this board and reach out to Patti, because I’d only heard about [CCHSC] several years ago. I should have reached out to Patti, and I apologize for that.”
That public response took an admirable measure of humility – and humanity – that folks in the media aren’t used to seeing in their elected officials. We at TDP know, too, that Hall kicked off his tenure nearly a decade ago by candidly admitting he didn’t trust the media that much. We assured him that as long as he returned our calls, answered our questions, and treated us fairly, we’d do the same for him, though we couldn’t promise he wouldn’t sometimes find himself in the hot seat. He has done just that.
The commissioners made the right call, and in a timely manner, and we look forward to seeing what they and the CCHSC can achieve together. We also look forward to their sharing of information to strengthen their commitments to the community, in so many ways.
As far as Hall’s wife, Lisa, she won her runoff election for the tribal council. Congratulations to her, and kudos to him.
