Since a good portion of Cherokee County’s economic health depends on tourism, it stands to reason that residents would want to leave a good impression on visitors. That won’t happen if impatient local drivers salute their guests with their middle fingers in construction zones.
Locals have complained incessantly about the installation of the roundabout at the State Highway 82/U.S. 62 junction. That traffic circle, which is expected to ease congestion south of town, is set to formally open next month. But even then, the pervasive negativity about its presence could mean problems will continue to fester.
The sidewalk construction on East Downing heightened the stress of drivers, who were inconvenienced by the growth spurt in that area due to the opening of Whataburger, Taco Bell, and a coffee drive-thru. Even though most folks understand this is “progress,” and that changes of this nature demand a temporary sacrifice, that didn’t help drivers frustrated by a 15-minute delay proceeding just a few short blocks.
Patients at the hospitals, too, have expressed concern about the congestion in that area. Access roads were built behind the businesses to ease the problem somewhat, but people either won’t use them or don’t know how to. The changing of the stoplight at Downing and Cedar, which required a temporary four-way stop, was actually a blessing in disguise. Drivers were pushing through that intersection, even with traffic backed up from the light at Downing and the bypass, and this meant vehicles could be stuck for lengthy periods on Cedar, unable to move forward.
The aggression on Downing is palpable, from both ends of the spectrum. Drivers trying to leave any of the businesses along that strip force their way out into traffic and risk fender-benders. On the other hand, those already on Downing refuse to yield, thereby forcing others to take offensive action. Honking horns, screaming from windows, and the ever-present middle fingers are always on display. So are fender benders, which may or may not result in a call to the cops.
Some drivers have been observed moving ahead until they get past the construction zone, whereupon they pull over on the shoulder, and the hollering, fist-waving anger management class candidates emerge from their vehicles, as others pass by on their way to the river or Adair County. It’s a wonder no one’s been killed, either by a car crash or a confrontation with weapons.
Whatever the case, visitors have noticed, and commented upon the hostility we display not only toward one another, but to our guests. We should be ashamed of ourselves.
Yes, it’s frustrating for everyone who has to venture onto Downing these days, or who’s heading from Tahlequah to Fort Gibson or Muskogee or Lake Tenkiller. At some point, though, it will be over. In the meantime, officials say much what they do about disaster zones: Don’t go there unless you have to. And if you have to, stay calm, and be courteous. It will help your blood pressure – and your state of mind.
