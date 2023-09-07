The Cherokee County Fair continues through this weekend, and even those who aren’t competing owe it to themselves – and the community at large – to make time to check it out.
The new fairgrounds and livestock arena, just opened on the bypass spur, offers a perfect venue for participants of all ages to roll up their sleeves and take part in what has long been a tradition in small towns. Kids presenting animals they worked so hard to raise; women showing off their canned goods; artists touting their unique creations; and sometimes, a few carnival rides.
County fairs have always been a fundamental element of rural America. Attendance and participation has fallen off in recent years, because folks are investing what little time they have in other diversions – mainly TV and social media. And that’s a shame. County fairs are a far more wholesome way of engaging with other people, and with reality – something the “entertainment media” has stripped from human beings.
It’s time we recaptured some of the aura of days gone by. That doesn’t mean prejudice, fear and other negative aspects of life as it was back in the day, but it does mean we should hold onto that which assures a connectiveness of friends and neighbors, pushing us to rise to the challenge of competition that is both serious and a measure of goodwill.
The livestock shows are coming, and the displays will continue through the weekend. The Daily Press will be covering some of these events, and will be putting up photo galleries on our website. We hope many of you will join us in this fun and engaging endeavor.
Congratulate the winners. Comfort those who didn’t do quite so well, and urge them to try again next year. Share in the passion of community that only a county fair can generate.
Do your part to ensure that at least in Cherokee County, this critical bit of Americana doesn’t disappear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.