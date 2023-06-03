The U.S. House vote to suspend the national debt ceiling may have averted a crisis. It should also show Americans how partisan, self-serving, and basically ignorant many of their elected officials are.
Few of these officials appear to understand what will happen if Congress refuses to deal with the “debt ceiling” – which is just a false flag waved abusively by both major parties. Democrats keep pressing for more money allocated to special projects – money the U.S. doesn’t have without raising taxes. Republicans keep pushing for budget cuts – but to programs that are vital to the economy.
Voters need to remember what happens to their investments – in other words, their retirement money – every time one of these debt ceiling crises looms. We all lose money as the stock market flutters. Every minute action Congress takes, or doesn’t take, could cause a drop. A default on the U.S. debt would have been a disaster for the U.S.; every reputable economist agrees on that. By the way, former President Trump said he’d have allowed the default to happen, and why wouldn’t he? Folks like Trump – and practically everyone in Congress, along with other celebrities – have enough money socked away to see them through whatever disaster arises. The rest of us don’t.
In truth, the agreement to suspend the debt ceiling was a bipartisan move – something as rare these days as a total solar eclipse. Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he wanted to make history, and he took credit for averting a crisis, as well he should. For his achievement, hard-core conservatives who will try to boot him from his post. Their indignant anger is only matched by that small group of extremists on the left who are just as appalled by the notion of compromise as their counterparts on the right.
McCarthy probably understands what could happen if a default on debt should occur, but it’s likely the rest of those making the noise have a clue. If you don’t agree with that assessment, start looking into the backgrounds of some of our politicians. Some are proud of their lack of formal education, and the fact that they act on gut instinct alone. Their instincts are often wrong, because they are predicated on self-preservation rather than on what’s best for the country.
They have nothing to lose. They’ll keep getting their hefty salary and benefits packages, thanks to the generosity of the U.S. taxpayer. Just as they have bunkers to enter if a nuclear holocaust occurs, they also have guaranteed sources of wealth the rest of us can’t access.
At one time, populism was considered a good thing, defined by what was good for the general population. Now, it’s based on certain individual populations, many of which are rank with hypocrisy, bigotry and hate. It’s time we began thinking of ourselves again as our national motto says: “E pluribus unum.” It means “out of many, one.”
The Senate needs to take care of the “many” by June 5.
