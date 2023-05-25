Watching Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis grapple with Disney would be comical if it weren’t so frightening. There’s something fundamentally wrong with a man who would throw his entire state under the bus just to sate his political appetite.
Many Cherokee Countians like DeSantis, as polls show. A few have even decided to throw over President Trump for him. But even if betting against Trump weren’t a losing proposition, it’s worth pointing out some traits the two do not share – traits that could make many Republicans shake in their boots, if they care about the Constitution as they say they do.
Even Trump’s greatest detractors cannot accuse him of being anti-business; he just opposes certain types of businesses, especially those that stand in his way. But whereas Trump would punish “woke” corporations with stinging rhetoric, DeSantis persuaded a toady legislature in the Sunshine State to pass measures detrimental to one of the biggest corporations in the world. Since tourism is the backbone of Florida’s economy, and the vast percentage of tourists are drawn in by Disney, it’s clear DeSantis cares more about his own ambitions than he does the state. It’s highly unlikely that Disney would pull up stakes and move, no matter how he mistreats the behemoth company. But plenty of states have offered lucrative packages, just in case.
DeSantis may think he’s pretty smart, but Disney has some of the smartest people in the world on its payroll. He can’t win this battle; as Trump has quipped, DeSantis got caught in a “Mouse Trap.” But DeSantis’ anti-free market stance — which puts him politically in the realm of an autocrat, not a capitalist – is not his biggest problem. It is his assault on the First Amendment that should set off warning bells.
Trump, too, assailed the First Amendment, at least verbally. Every day while in office, he referred to the free press as the “enemy of the state.” While his words also have a fascist bent, Trump was never able to take concrete action to ruin anyone who spoke out against him. He is shrewd enough to realize this was not possible. Even though he named three justices to the high court, they are seated for life, and have their own legacies to protect. It’s unlikely, given the circumstances, that they would bow to his will. The hubris of any justice stems from his or her own fanatical beliefs.
DeSantis, on the other hand, punished Disney for speaking out against his “Don’t Say Gay” law. Whatever one thinks of diversity, inclusion, and LGBTQ+ rights, the Constitution guarantees Disney the right to free expression and free speech. And lest anybody be tempted to argue that rights are granted to people and not corporations, remember that the aforementioned Supreme Court has already declared corporations are people – a disastrous ruling that has caused many problems in this country with “dark money.”
Those who believe Disney should be punished for expressing its opinion, however objectionable, should move to Russia. They, unlike marginalized individuals who are asserting themselves to claim the liberties they are guaranteed along with everyone else, are the true enemies of the people.
It is ironic that DeSantis refers to “the free state of Florida” when the only freedoms he acknowledges are his own, and those who agree with everything he says. His short-sighted and selfish behavior is not only going to cost the people of Florida dearly, it is going to smooth the way for Trump’s nomination, and Trump knows it.
Trump is wrong about the election being stolen, and he knows that, too – but he is also aware his base will believe any fib he tells. He is right about a lot of other things, though, and his analysis of DeSantis is probably spot on.
