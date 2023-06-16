Here we go again – fighting another battle in the perpetual war to teach folks what the First Amendment really means.
Earlier this week, TDP was forced to take down a Facebook post on a story we’d published on a pagan group. It wasn’t the first; several months back, when the group first formed, we had done a feature on it. This week, we were checking in to see how things were going. We learned the group is growing rapidly.
This is no surprise. Many people misunderstand the meaning of the world “pagan,” and don’t bother to do even light research. These are usually people claiming to be “Christians” – and they are the very reason groups such as this one are growing in popularity. Many people – especially young ones – are rejecting mainstream Christianity not because of the tenets of the faith and the teachings of Christ, but because of a certain hateful sect of his purported followers who aren’t holding to his teachings, which are rooted in love.
TDP has only removed posts on rare occasions; this one marked the second time in 2023. We seriously considered not posting the story in the first place because we were well aware the judgmental “Christians” would condemn the pagans, either due to a lack of understanding about the group’s purpose, or simply out of disgust for anyone who doesn’t conform to their own belief system. When we asked the attackers to cease, they fell back on the tired – and irrelevant – argument that they have “freedom of speech,” and turned their wrath toward the newspaper. And at this point, supporters of the group had begun assailing their detractors, which we don’t like, either. Perversely, one person sent us an anonymous private message touting freedom of speech, but had it locked so we could not reply. That’s another aspect of their hypocrisy; they demand the right to say what they want, but anyone who challenges them lands in the cross-hairs of their ire.
It would be nice if the prickly people would educate themselves on the First Amendment, and the Constitution itself. Nowhere does the Constitution say a newspaper, or anyone else, must allow hateful rhetoric on a timeline. Nowhere does it say newspapers must allow people to make assertions they cannot prove, or pass outright lies – which one person was doing – or defame someone else. Here’s a fact all the Framers understood, and stressed repeatedly: The only entity that owes anyone “freedom of speech” is the government – not private businesses like the generic “press.” and “freedom of the press,” by the way, belongs to the press, not individuals. People who believe they can control the media are sorely mistaken, if the media entity in question is ethical.
Newspapers also have a right – in fact, an obligation – to do stories on groups that aren’t necessarily “Christian.” and the media must, by its nature and mission, continue to support the right of such groups to exist, just as they should support the churches and faith groups in their community. Indeed, TDP gives far more ink to Christian causes than the pagan one; we publish a Faith page every Thursday, and new correspondents are always welcome.
In the case of mean-spirited social media posts against groups deemed to go against the grain of Christianity, commenters ought to consider their own motives. They usually claim they are trying to save souls and bring others to Christ. But if they were, wouldn’t their comments be rooted in love and urge others to experience the joy they claim they have in their faith? It’s fair to wonder whether the detractors actually hope everyone who thinks differently will “go to hell.” We’d bet on it, since their hate-based rants are driving others away.
