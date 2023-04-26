Although we continue to deal with illness in our office, the Tahlequah Daily Press crew is planning some important projects that readers and advertisers need to know about.
Work has already begun for the second edition of our re-imagined quarterly magazine, Tahlequah Grapevine. The theme has been set and we are lining up a couple of special writers whose work everyone will enjoy. This magazine should be out the last weekend of June.
Earlier in June, however, we will produce our summer edition of the Green Country Scene. This little “pony” magazine includes some stories and listings that will be of practical benefit to area residents. It’s a small but handy seasonal guide.
Right now, work is underway on our annual graduation magazine. This slick product features photos of all the seniors graduating from the four high schools in Cherokee County in 2023. There’s a caveat, however: some teens don’t get their photos taken for their school yearbooks. These are the photos we are provided by the schools. Therefore, we are inviting the parents of any seniors who fall into this category to submit their photos directly to us. Email news@tahlequahdailypress.com with your photo, the name of the student, a contact phone number for verification purposes, and in the subject line, put “senior photo.” This will ensure that as many youngsters as possible are recognized in this keeper magazine.
Last but not least is what is arguably the favorite product we produce, as far as readers are concerned: the Best of Cherokee County. We have been hosting this contest for nearly 35 years. Almost every newspaper now has a form of it, but TDP’s was the second, behind the Bartlesville American’s. Although this contest has evolved over the years, it still has the same purpose: to recognize the very best businesses and services that our county has to offer, according to the opinions of readers.
We will be publishing nomination ballots in early May in our print edition. Readers can nominate their favorites in more than 70 categories. Then, we will take those receiving the most nominations and compile them into a tab, which will be published in June. Next, participants will choose their favorites from the select nominees in the tab, using a ballot we provide online. The online balloting is important, because it ensures that everything is fair and square and that there can be no “stuffing” the ballot box. All of this culminates in late July, when we publish a magazine announcing the names of the winners. Both the tab and the magazine offer perfect opportunities for advertisers to get the word out on their products and services.
Anyone who has any ideas in terms of content to contribute to any of these special supplements can email Executive Editor Kim Poindexter at kpoindexter@tahlequahdailypress.com. Advertisers who want to get on board and reserve prime spots can email Advertising Director Heather Ruotolo at hruotolo@tahlequahdailypress.com.
We are confident that both readers and advertisers alike will enjoy and benefit from these projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.