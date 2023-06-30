Sometime today, readers will be able to get a peek at our second edition of Tahlequah Grapevine.
We were putting the finishing touches on it Thursday, and the digital version will be uploaded Friday. Then, it will be sent off to the printer, and the 24-page magazine will be inserted in an upcoming print edition of TDP, probably the weekend of July 15-16.
The first issue of this rebooted magazine was available online in late March, and hit the stands in early April. Judging by the initial response, we’re confident readers will enjoy this edition just as much as they did the first.
All the writers – as were those for the spring edition – have been, or are now, part of the TDP news team. And all are exceptional at what they do.
Three of the summer issue writers also submitted pieces for the inaugural edition, and two new ones have joined the fray. Here’s what you can expect to see:
• Eddie Glenn put together a fascinating historical retrospective about W.W. Keeler, the Cherokee Nation’s first chief in modern times, and his adversarial relationship with another fellow named George Groundhog. Many folks many not even know who he is, but they’ll have plenty of insight after reading Eddie’s feature.
• Sarah Hart will tell you about her experience making the jump from Oklahoma journalism to ESPN in Connecticut. They don’t talk the same way up there as they do around these parts! Snoop Dogg fans will enjoy the little snippet about him.
• Dana Eversole – or should we say, Dr. Dana Eversole – will detail the renovations of the famed Wilson Hall, interspersed with her own memories of the days when it was a dormitory, where she had a room. TDP Executive Editor Kim Poindexter also lived a couple of semesters in that venerable building.
• Nancy Garber will tell you about Denise Deason-Toyne and Barb Daily, who have played integral roles in Save The Illinois River Inc. These “women water warriors” have spent untold hours fighting the battle to keep our waterways clear for future generations.
• Our sports editor, Jake Sermersheim, will offer a rundown on boats, and how they’re being used for recreation on the river and Lake Tenkiller. Several outfitters have contributed to his feature, which is also our cover story.
• Renee Fite, editor of the Stilwell Democrat-Journal, put together a feature on Beth Herrington, the beloved retired music teacher and premier historian for our area. Beth is always gracious in giving of her time, and she always has fascinating tales to impart.
Take time Friday evening to go to our homepage at www.tahlequahdailypress.com and scroll down to the bottom, where you’ll see this issue of the Grapevine. Let us know what you think; we’re always open to suggestions!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.