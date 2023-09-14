If a picture is worth a thousand words, then newspapers these days are telling endless stories by virtue of their websites.
Back in the “good old days,” newspapers were encumbered by their physical presence. Even the large metros had a limited amount of “news hole,” and decisions had to be made. Typically information took a front seat, while one or two photos might accompany a piece. Only for special sections, supplemented by advertising sales, did space become available for a number of photos.
The Daily Press still publishes photo packages, and will be doing so for the Homecoming celebrations of the county’s four high schools. That will start next week. But we have an even better alternative that will not only allow our news team to offer a wider array of photos, but it will encourage members of the public to submit their own.
On the TDP website, the space for photos is endless. Many readers have commented on the online “galleries” published during the Cherokee National Holiday. Creating these galleries is a time-consuming process, although it’s become less so with recent technology improvements. So during the Holiday, our news team collected a number of photographs of various events and the people who took part in them.
We will continue doing that – and we’d like to welcome similar photo packages from readers. We have several photos from one reader, who submitted them through Facebook Messenger, and we’ll make an attempt to transfer them to the website. That doesn’t always work; email transmission is often better. But that can be a problem, too; our email capacity is limited, as is everyone’s, so huge photos cannot be sent to us in bulk. And although some folks have the capability of downsizing their photos, not everyone does. In such cases, Facebook may be the best alternative.
While we ask for identification of people in photos we publish in the paper itself, that’s not always necessary for website material. So if you participated in an event that’s work a look, send us your photos and we’ll see what we can do.
We’re also soliciting single but meaningful photos of local residents doing cool things with family and friends. We will kick off that project in Friday’s edition, with a birthday party and pony rides for a special little girl. Other readers are welcome to email their own pics to us at news@tahlequahdailypress.com, with proper identifications of the people pictured and what they’re doing.
Speaking of submitted photos, we’re so pleased that the Tahlequah Fire Department has officially made Josh Newton their volunteer PR person. Josh, who worked for TDP for more than 10 years, and is now deputy communications director for Cherokee Nation, takes excellent photos and has been unofficially doing that for TFD for several years. We’ll be sharing his work as he sends it to us.
Finally, one more request. The deadline is near for our fall edition of our Tahlequah Grapevine magazine. This time, we’re doing a spread on grandparents; we call it “Great Grands.” We already have a few photos, but we could use a few more! Photos can be of one grandparent and one grandchild, or a group, as long as everyone is identified. Send those to the same address, and we’ll choose the best ones for this popular magazine.
As always, thanks for participating – and for making the TDP your newspaper.
