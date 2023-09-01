The Labor Day weekend and the Cherokee National Holiday culminate in Cherokee County in the biggest celebration of the year. Thousands of visitors will be in town, and the array of planned activities is so widespread that no guest could attend them all.
In tandem, though, there is heightened concern. Last weekend, to the surprise of no one who’s been keeping up with current events of the past decade or so, a teenager was shot and killed during a high school football game between Del City and Choctaw. Two more were injured as the crowd rushed from the stadium. Then, an armed kid showed up at the Locust Grove ball game, but fortunately, sheriff’s deputies whisked him away before he could do any damage, and snagged his firearm.
Since politicians at the state and national level have absolutely no will to do anything that might curb gun violence, it’s going to be up to people like Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King and Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault to step up their work to protect their constituents. During his weekly chief chat session on Facebook, King said additional security will be provided at the stadium, and Tahlequah Tigers fans will be given information needed.
It’s a shame King and his officers have to invest their time performing what’s essentially a “soft lockdown” of school facilities. More and more, kids are able to get ahold of guns they shouldn’t have, and politicians – intent on protecting their own jobs, not the lives of voters – are shrugging and walking away, thereby putting a greater burden on law enforcement officers.
As for Cherokee County, ours always have their hands full, just with extra traffic and visitors arriving for holiday weekends. This will be one of the busiest of the year, and will require the combined efforts of the police department, sheriff’s office, Oklahoma Highway and Lake Patrol, Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, Grand River Dam Authority Police, and others with a presence here, like the United Keetoowah Band Lighthorse and NSU Police. There will be drunks on the lake and river, throngs of people crowded downtown and at the various Cherokee Nation venues, and disgruntled drivers trying to make it through the roundabout. The roundabout is controversial and has been the site of subtle threats, shouting, and a few naughty finger signs, so law enforcement officers will be keeping an eye on things – especially since that’s the area where the Holiday is ongoing.
This weekend is a major source of revenue for Cherokee County, so it’s imperative that we offer a safe, fun and welcoming atmosphere for our visitors. But it’s also incumbent upon us to be cautious. Don’t drink, do drugs – including marijuana – or text and then get behind a wheel. Be courteous to other drivers, who are just as frustrating as you might be. Don’t speed or cut other people off. Be kind. And be respectful of officers who are just trying to do the jobs we pay them to do.
And, have fun! Attend some Cherokee National Holiday events. Enjoy a few hours at the lake or river, as summer winds down. Check out our fabulous Tahlequah Farmers’ Market. We’ll see you around!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.