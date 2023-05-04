Every time an election season comes around, tensions rise, and tempers flare. But in recent years, the cycle has become more distressing. Friendships have been destroyed and families torn apart.
More disturbing is the information that a couple of long-standing officials in various communities, who are popular with constituents, have faced pressure to change political parties, under the threat of being voted out. It’s a nasty situation that should never happen, especially in a place like Tahlequah.
Sadly, that toxic environment has infiltrated the Cherokee Nation election process, to the chagrin of both tribal citizens and the general public. Although Cherokee elections have sometimes been fraught with angst, this is the worst cycle in years – and one in which candidates have tried to drag newspapers into their disputes or use them as foils. We will have no part of it.
With any election, incumbents must face challengers who know they can’t win, but choose to be “spoilers,” making a point that the person holding office is unfit for the job. Then there are those who see a power structure they’d like to be part of, and despite their attacks on incumbents, they’ll be all too happy to accept those same privileges. Several years ago, when Congress voted itself yet another hefty raise, some who claimed to oppose them – both incumbents and those who won office later – said they regretted it, but that’s what everyone else thought was right, and on and on. There’s no question that behind closed doors, they wet themselves in excitement at the thought of further padding their wallets.
There are always candidates who claim they will “give back” money from taxpayers, or refuse a raise. That never happens. When a salary is “donated” to some cause or reused, the donor gets back far more in “perks” than the salary would’ve amounted to. Sometimes the perks don’t materialize until after the person leaves office, but they are obvious to anyone who cares to look.
No reputable newspaper would run some of the “press releases” we have been receiving from some candidate camps, alleging crimes their opponents have committed but offering not a scrap of evidence. And by “we,” we mean most newspapers in the 14 counties. We couldn’t even accept certain advertisements we’ve been offered, because they either contain libelous material, or material that might be true, but could be defamatory in that it is designed to damage an opponent with information completely irrelevant to the office sought.
Media operating in the reservation will not be intimidated by threats from candidates or their supporters. We will not tremble in trepidation when we are attacked on Facebook pages run by disreputable folks with axes to grind against candidates or the media entities themselves. Decent folks won’t embrace this bile. And further, we will not endorse. In most cases, endorsements are resented and can even be the kiss of death for worthy candidates.
What we will do is report on legitimate issues – court cases, events, balloting and details backed by hard proof. A court case may be frivolous, but its existence may merit reporting if it is the subject of legal documentation. And if and when a case is disposed of, we will ignore those who malign us for not refusing to accept a court’s decision, or rejecting what the court has decided is a moot or scurrilous point. Nor will we respond to those who claim an official or candidate “owns” us. That’s an old trick – a lie that’s been used for centuries against the media.
The media’s job is to report facts based on evidence, not “facts” as viewed by partisans and those who have an aversion to truth. That reality applies to tribal elections, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.