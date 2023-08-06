When will all Oklahomans be ready to acknowledge that the Tulsa Race Massacre was real, that well more than 100 people died in the melee, and that racism was at the root of this evil?
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters stirred up some controversy – when doesn’t he? – when he suggested that although the event was an unspeakable element of Oklahoma’s past, it wasn’t necessarily a product of racism. Every student of history would disagree with him.
Most Oklahomans of a certain age didn’t learn about “that race riot” in elementary school, or high school. Many heard nary a word about it until they were in college, and then perhaps in shock, they passed the information on to peers who went straight into the job market or to trade school. Some believed what the professors said; others didn’t. Failure to accept that awful truth can have no explanation other than a bent toward racism.
Racism doesn’t necessarily mean hatred or distrust of Black people. Folks can be influenced by racist elements without believing themselves “better” than people of a different skin color or culture. But refusal to acknowledge the fact that in the past, white people treated those of other races with the sort of hate and contempt that set off the Tulsa Race Massacre – that’s racism, too.
Why would we ignore the truth about racist acts committed by some who may have been our forebears, unless we feel the need to protect them by whitewashing – now there’s a word! – their behavior? and there’s no reason to whitewash unless it’s because we feel shame about their actions, or because we fear acknowledging their flaws and evil deeds will reflect negatively upon us, their descendants. Why would we feel the need to defend long-dead white people for what they did to their Black peers? Are we afraid the Black descendants of victims will take what we now have, in retaliation for other whites who took what belonged to those victims?
Some may be coming around. Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, on Friday clarified remarks she made about the Tulsa Race Massacre. She was perhaps trying to defend the repugnant HB 1775 on the state’s education curriculum; the subject of whether politicians have a right to determine what to teach our kids is another matter, rooted more in fascism than racism.
Said Conley: “The Tulsa Race Massacre is a well-established and tragic part of Oklahoma history. My comments were in no way meant to downplay the horror of this event nor to say that it did not have anything to do with race. It is a well-established historical fact that the Tulsa Race Massacre was motivated by race. I was attempting to convey that I can never know another individual’s true intent because I cannot think their thoughts, nor was I alive during the time this event happened.” Conley apologized, then encouraged everyone to “work together as a state to examine the root causes of these traumatic events in our history and find solutions that help us move forward.”
She hit the nail on the head. It’s time Oklahomans admit to our flawed roots, and work to repair them. But as with an alcoholic, the first step will be admitting the wrong – even if we ourselves didn’t commit it. Institutional racism is real, and we must stamp it out.
