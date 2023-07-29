Almost every day, TDP Facebook followers send several private messages to our page – at www.facebook.com/tdpress – and ask us either to publish something or provide information. Some of these can be answered simply; other replies will be more individualized. We do always respond, usually within 24 hours.
Over the years, we’ve compiled a list of responses that should be helpful to readers. What we can do in print, or on our website, we can’t always do on Facebook. Here are a few:
• With reports on crime or disaster: “Thanks for the tip. We will report the details of that story as soon as they become available to us.”
• Requesting a relevant local story be done: “Thanks for the tip. One of our reporters will get with you if you provide us with contact info.”
• For press releases, which must be submitted via email before appearing on social media: “Please submit this material, along with other pertinent information, to news@tahlequahdailypress.com.”
• Lost and found: “We are sorry, but we are a news site, and we cannot post items of a lost-and-found nature on Facebook. However, there are several local Facebook pages that should serve your needs, and a quick search should reveal them.”
• Missing persons: “Reports of missing people of any age should first go through the appropriate local law enforcement agency, at which point we will have access to publish in our paper and its digital components.”
• Criminal allegations: “We cannot post allegations of criminal behavior without a report from the appropriate law enforcement agency. Please file a report, and we may be able to help you, although we do not publish names of accused individuals until charges are filed.”
• Non-local material: “Our apologies, but the material you have submitted doesn’t appear to be pertinent to our audience. We are a hyper-local publication, concerned with news and information about Cherokee County, Oklahoma.”
• Non-news requests: “We apologize, but the newsroom mans our Facebook page, including private messages. If you have questions about classifieds, legals, circulation or advertising, please call our office at 918-456-8833 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. M-F.”
• Memes, flyers or posters: “For a number of reasons, we do not post memes or flyers submitted on Private Message. If you would like us to consider your material, email it in text form, to news@tahlequahdailypress.com.”
• Newsworthy photos: “We might be able to use your photo, but we need more information. All photos should be identified as to location and date of event. All subjects should be identified left to right, front row to back. We do not pay for photos, and we may require permission from the photographer. Email to news@tahlequahdailypress.com.”
• Other photos: “We’re sorry, but the photo you have sent us does not meet our parameters. Thanks for sending it, though.”
• Problematic material: “We’re sorry, but the material you have sent us does not meet our policy parameters. As a legal newspaper with certain obligations, we must follow specific guidelines adhering to libel, defamation and privacy laws.”
• Advertising: “The newsroom does not use our Facebook page to post items of a commercial nature. Please contact our advertising department for options.”
• Sports: “Please contact our sports editor, Jake Shermerstein, for information on how to submit material or request stories. His email is jshermersheim@tahlequahdailypress.com.”
• New businesses: “We regularly publish a New Business Roundup and always issue calls for contributors. Email Sara at sserrano@tahlequahdailypress.com with contact info so she may include this business next time.”
