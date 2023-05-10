And now, the moment many of you have been waiting for!
It’s time for the Tahlequah Daily Press’ annual Best of Cherokee Contest. This offers readers an opportunity to vote for their favorites businesses and organizations, and the winners get bragging rights until this time next year. There are dozens of categories, from best sports wear, to best hot dogs, to favorite plumber. We cover almost everything, though a few niche businesses might not have a category. We can’t list everything; we don’t have the room! But the list is comprehensive and gives most folks a chance to strut their stuff. In terms of name recognition and advertising value, it can’t be beat.
This weekend’s TDP will include the nomination ballot for the contest. The May 13-14 edition is the only one that will have the ballot, so those who don’t pick up the paper will have to use the digital ballot from the e-edition, which will have to be printed out. We’re sorry, but we cannot print ballots for voters, or provide help in any way. We strive to make the contest as fair as possible, which means our staff has to be as hands-off as possible. The process is simple: Voters need only write in the names of their favorites, and turn in the paper ballots to our office, at 106 W. Second, by 5 p.m. Friday, May 19. Ballots must be mailed to our office as well, but readers using that delivery method must take into account how long it takes for the mail to run. We will check the mailbox outside our office at exactly 5 p.m., so any ballots deposited later will not be counted. The deadline is critical because it takes many hours to compile the nominees.
The nomination stage is critical. Every year, once the tab with the list of finalists is published, we get dozens of phone calls from people wanting to know why their business or organization wasn’t listed. It’s simple: They weren’t chosen – or were only chosen by one or two participants. Because of the likelihood that tabulators might overlook a ballot here or there, we require up to five nominations to include an entity on the nomination list. Tabulating and formulating of the finalist list will begin immediately after the deadline closes. That process we expect to be completed by June 5.
Once the finalists in all the categories are determined, our ad staff begins calling the potential winners to let them know. With their help, we’re able to produce the finalist tab, which is scheduled to publish in the weekend edition of June 17-18. The tab is important, because voters need it as a reference guide to vote for their favorites in each category. That voting will be exclusively done online this year, and building the digital ballot takes considerable time for our IT department. Online voting will continue through Friday, June 23 at 5 p.m., and then will automatically close. No paper ballots will be accepted, nor will late votes online be tallied. We regret that, due to deadline constraints, we cannot take calls pleading for more time. For that same reason, we also ask that folks not call to ask why they weren’t nominated.
After the votes are tallied by the digital system, ad reps will begin notifying the winners. The maximum number of winners in each category will be three. The names of the businesses and institutions selected by popular vote will be published in a slick magazine, which will hit the stands in July. The precise date will be determined by the number of participants and advertisers who want to take part in this annual project.
Be sure and spread the word about the nomination ballot, and get ready to choose the “Best of the Best” in Cherokee County!
