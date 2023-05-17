Cherokee County has boasted its fair share of outstanding school administrators. Many have earned statewide accolades. One that comes to mind is former Tahlequah Public Schools Superintendent Paul Hurst, who was named Oklahoma Superintendent of the Year in 2007.
School boards don’t always get it right, though. Along with some exceptional administrators, TPS has had a few stinkers at the helm. That’s true for nearly every school in Cherokee County. Sometimes it’s a personality issue; for others, it’s just a case of inadequate performance or disconnect from the students, faculty and staff.
TPS patrons should be pleased to know the woman now leading their school district is a keeper. Tanya Jones has been with TPS for years, and is known for her engaging and vivacious manner. And she was recently named District 11 Superintendent of the Year for Oklahoma. We can’t say we are surprised.
The requirements for exceptional school administrators are similar to those of any other leader. They must care a great deal about those they serve. It’s not enough to be laser-focused on their institution, or business; they must also be actively involved in the community at-large. They must be a driving force, and a strong presence everyone would recognize and respect.
But above all, a true leader is open, transparent, and always answers to the public. That means being willing to return phone calls and emails from the media. Any public figure who isn’t willing to face a reporter from a little community newspaper may claim to be too busy, but the truth is, he or she is afraid of the tough questions that might be asked. And anyone who is too busy to talk to a reporter is going to be too busy to talk to parents, employees, and students.
For those used to cynicism and secrecy, Jones is a breath of fresh air. She is responsive, thoughtful, and evenhanded. And we have never heard people complain that she has avoided them. This cannot be said for a few past superintendents at Tahlequah.
All school administrators over the past many years have brought something different to the table – sometimes positive, sometimes not. Even those who weren’t the best at their jobs occasionally had something meaningful to contribute. But it takes a truly special person to remain committed to public education in Oklahoma, when that institution is under fire from elected officials, not the least of which is the spectacularly inept superintendent of public instruction. If that man had his way, there would be no public schools in the state, no books on the shelves, and no one with the data or temerity to question his authority.
Ask for Jones, here is what Oklahoma Association of School Administrators Executive Director Dr. Pam Deering had to say: “Leadership is about building community, cultivating and empowering other leaders and focusing on student success. These school leaders have led through many challenges. They have worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for students to learn, grow and realize their full potential. Tanya Jones is among the best of Oklahoma administrators.”
We agree, and we hope she and others who are fierce advocates for education in Oklahoma – including the Daily Press – will keep fighting the good fight to ensure Oklahoma school children get what our constitution guarantees them: a free, quality education for all.
