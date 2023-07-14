Whether they are conservative or liberal, many judges are falling back on the First Amendment to strike down state laws limiting free speech – laws that were championed by politicians who demand “freedom” for themselves and those who agree with them philosophically, but have no trouble trampling the rights of others.
What’s sauce for the goose must always be sauce for the gander. If Moms for Liberty can tout their draconian, anti-intellectual beliefs, then atheists, communists and others they despise must have the same privilege. And if protesters can shout in the streets their claims of stolen elections, drag queens ought to be able to strut their stuff, and doctors should be able to give patients information about gender-affirming care, birth control, and abortion, as well as counseling, adoption initiatives and prenatal care.
Every American should be repulsed by politicians who are throwing First Amendment protections under the bus as a means of licking the boots of their belligerent bases. Instead of focusing on climate, education, and jobs, they’re busy filing anti-LGBTQ+ bills, with more than 500 hitting the floors of legislatures this year. Restricting gender reassignment surgery to those who have reached adulthood is one thing. But politicians who try to ban drag shows in the public square, or perversely dwell on who is using what toilet, are setting themselves up as judge, jury and executioner, and God.
The way the real judges see it, these laws don’t pass constitutional muster. So far, all attempts to restrict public drag performances have been tossed, with one judge in Tennessee ruling the anti-drag law was passed for “the impermissible purpose of chilling constitutionally-protected speech” and that it favors a “certain perspective” – namely, that of folks who consider LGBTQ+ people a collective abomination.
A rational thinker would have to wonder why a drag show would be any more unsavory than a pageant with 5-year-old girls sashaying across stages, wearing heavy makeup and skimpy outfits. Do the Moms for Liberty who despise drag queens have a problem with their children watching cross-dressing Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon in “Some Like It Hot”? Or how about reruns of Tom Hanks and Peter Scolari in “Bosom Buddies”? The stench of hypocrisy emanating from these crusaders is overpowering. It’s a fair bet that the Moms who object to some of the world’s best literature have sex-saturated issues of Cosmopolitan magazine on their coffee tables, or are watching raunchy reality shows while eating their bonbons.
There should be one message for people who claim rights for themselves they won’t allow for others: Their unAmerican behavior is repulsive, and they need to educate themselves on the subjects they are demonizing. They can’t force their “faith” on everyone else at the point of a sword, either real or metaphorical.
In ruling on a case in Utah, U.S. District Judge David Nuffer said it best: “Public spaces are public spaces... Public spaces are not majority spaces. The First Amendment... ensures that all citizens, popular or not, majority or minority, conventional or unconventional, have access to public spaces for public expression. Public officials and the city governments in which they serve are trustees of constitutional rights for all citizens.”
A reasonable person can support the use of the public square for anything that doesn’t pose a risk to the community. That means farmers’ markets, Girl Scout cookie sales, Christian gatherings, nonviolent protests, rock concerts, and yes, drag shows. Anything less is rank bigotry, and the community shouldn’t stand for it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.