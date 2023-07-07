It’s bad enough that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been found to have committed ethical violations. Given his eternal bitterness over his treatment during his confirmation hearing regarding the Anita Hill flap, no one should be surprised.
Nor should anyone be surprised that Samuel Alito has been dipping his hands into the waters of perk. He, too, suffered rough confirmation hearings; most observers will remember his wife bursting into tears during that process, apparently not having mustered a tough enough hide to stare down her husband’s opponents.
It’s ironic that most in Congress don’t have the backbone to do anything about this. Had these justices been among the liberal contingent – or even John Roberts, who prudently wavers back and forth, depending on the subject – these elected officials would be foaming at the mouth to get rid of the offenders. As it is, their ethical breaches are shrugged off, or even defended. They probably figure since they, too, accept gifts – what could be considered bribes – from major donors, why shouldn’t the robed ones get the same privilege?
But Supreme Court justices are appointed for life. This means, in theory, they can do anything they want, and get away with it. What they’re doing now is presiding over cases involving people who have treated them to vacations and other expensive things, when they should have recused themselves. Apparently, they’ve realized they’ve realized they can get away with at least figurative murder, and are ready to go for broke.
Alito and Thomas should not be allowed to drag their feet when it comes to their financial disclosures. But no one seems to be able to force them to do so. And they’re not the only ones, historically. Antonin Scalia, widely considered the most savvy in recent history when it comes to nuances of the Constitution, routinely took “personal hospitality” gifts. Remember the hunting trip during which Vice President Dick Cheney accidentally shot someone? The justice most esteemed by those on the left, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, criticized Donald Trump after he won the presidency in 2016. That violated traditional ethical norms for justices, as did a donation of an autographed copy of one of her decisions to the Women’s Defend Fund so it could be auctioned. That move indicated partisanship she should not have touted.
The Constitution is clearly flawed when it comes to the behavior of high court justices. There is no clear detail to establish the judiciary as an independent arm of the federal government that is yet coequal. Students are taught in civics class that there are three “branches”: the executive, legislative and judiciary. But while there are stricter norms for the first two, rules for the latter are murkier. So that’s where the “fourth estate” – the informal fourth branch of government – comes into play. The media, as watchdogs of government, must push relentlessly for Congress to set forth some clear ground rules.
Congress should draft and pass rules to curtail the freedom justices now enjoy to flout ethical constraints. If they don’t, it’s up to someone like Roberts to establish a code. Alternatively, Congress could create a sort of policing authority to keep the bench-sitters in line. The court now has lower approval ratings than almost any other period in history, and it’s easy to see why. Not that Congress is any more popular, but getting these unethical robe-wearers in line could ameliorate that, at least a little.
