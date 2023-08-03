Newspaper editors and broadcast program directors across the country beg to differ with Kari Lake, who dispatched an email Wednesday calling for all Republican presidential candidates to “immediately suspend their campaigns” and hand over their war chests to Donald Trump.
If Lake expected her status as a former television anchor to get other media on her inevitably derailing choo-choo, she made a serious miscalculation. And Republicans who have gotten on board with Asa Hutchinson, Chris Christie, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Tim Scott, and Ron DeSantis for the nation’s top office would agree.
Lake’s political history is bizarre, by any standard. She was a Republican until 2006, when she went independent, although she supported John Kerry in 2004. She then registered as a Democrat in 2008 and supported Barack Obama. Soon thereafter, she was back in the elephant tent, blaming other party switchers – Trump among them – for her indecisiveness. Another example of her switch-hitting: She grew up Catholic, became a Buddhist, and is now an evangelical Christian.
Lake is perhaps best known for her 2022 run for governor in Arizona, when suddenly she evolved into a darling of the far right, and was able to win Trump’s endorsement. She won her primary, after flip-flopping on a number of issues – including disparaging the late Sen. John McCain, whom she had earlier praised.
Lake is among those noisemakers who, despite clear evidence, claims the presidential election stolen from Trump, and piggybacking upon that prevarication, that she was cheated out of the governor’s chair. A growing collection of lies and conspiracy theories have fattened her portfolio, and she has, to this day, refused to admit she was defeated by Democrat Katie Hobbs to lead her state.
If Lake was unfit as a media professional, she would be a disaster as a politician. Anyone who doubts that should read her drivel.
This week’s email was headlined “Following another SHAM indictment, Kari Lake calls on every Republican to suspend campaign, support President Trump.” She goes on to lambaste “Biden’s DOJ” for indicting Trump on “phony charges in a pathetic attempt to make the American people forget” about “bombshell” testimony against Hunter Biden, adding: “This is the most egregious case of election interference in the history of our country,” and demands that Republican candidates “stop wasting hard-earned donor money and rally around our nominee, President Donald J. Trump.”
Her claims are rife with ignorance and awash in misinformation. First of all, whether the indictments against Trump are legitimate or no, almost every actor in these cases was appointed by Trump himself. Does Ms. Lake believe all these GOP loyalists have suddenly abandoned party and principles just to take down her idol? If so, for what reason? To protect Hunter Biden? Highly unlikely; that troubled young man may yet go down for his misdeeds.
As far as her demand that other presidential hopefuls drop their campaigns, it’s fair to ask whether she’s desperately angling to get herself on the ticket with Trump. And her demands for their money is laughable.
Even mentioning Lake in print or on the air is arguably ludicrous, since she’s worth neither the time nor the ink. Republican voters deserve the right to decide whom they want to represent them in the general election. No one cares what Lake thinks – if “thinking” is even an apt verb for her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.