When Oklahoma lawmakers decided to override more than a dozen of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s vetoes last week, they showed remarkable courage, and they deserve credit for it. They also deserve credit for listening to their constituents.
The Republicans have what might have been dubbed a “veto-proof” majority in the Legislature. Since Stitt is also a Republican, it stands to reason that they also have an “override-proof” majority. These days, as we’ve seen at the federal level, party leaders force their members to march in lockstep. With a few notable exceptions, representatives, and even senators, are afraid to stand up against the “deciders.” and they don’t listen to their constituents.
Newspapers receive a barrage of emails every day from politicians, arriving under the umbrella of “press releases.” Since press releases, by nature, are supposed to provide information with no indication of partisanship or opinion, these are anything but. The subject lines, or headlines over the “press releases,” are worded with an obvious slant: “Rep. Dogooder stands against the devil-worshipping Democrats,” or “Sen. Standalone vows to oppose evil president at every turn.”
And they wonder why newspapers simply delete these emails without a second thought, or at best, use them as a base and get comment from the opposing side to make a legitimate story.
Oklahomans should be happy that our legislators aren’t sending out one-sided screeds and hoping media outlets will publish or broadcast them. And they should be happy that our legislators aren’t afraid to stand up against Stitt – again, at least for the most part, because there are cowards in every chamber, at any given time.
Among the other lies the federal-level politicians include in their emails are claims that “my constituents demand [insert whatever situation the politician wants to push].” Again, they have no idea what their “constituents” demand, nor do they care. They only care about their small base of extremists, and not what the average American wants or needs. They’ll say whatever they need to say to get reelected.
Oklahomans want Native students to be able to wear regalia at their graduation ceremonies. In fact, most Oklahomans see this issue as a sort of red herring – a distraction to turn the public’s attention away from the true activities and motives of those who object to regalia. Stitt expressed the fear that “other groups” would want the same privilege. So what if they do? What if someone wants to wear a ribbon of a certain color, or even many colors? Isn’t that what individual liberty is all about?
As for the OETA – the vast majority of Oklahomans support it. Stitt’s odd obsession with “sexualization” peering around every corner should have been dismissed by legislators, as indeed it was. If he’s that concerned about children being “groomed,” he needs to go after the “beauty pageants” for 6-year-olds, instead of waving false flags.
Kudos to legislators for listening to their constituents instead of their titular leader.
