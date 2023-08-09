In some parts of the country, taking over as branch manager of a public library might seem like a formidable challenge. And with Oklahoma’s current movement to strip from the shelves any books deemed offensive by certain factions, some might see the difficulties with such a position as almost insurmountable.
Cherokee County residents can be thankful that the predecessors of our new librarians cut a path that makes success almost assured. Another reason for gratitude: Most locals place a premium on the district library system and pay little heed to the fearmongers plaguing so many communities.
No one was happy to see Tahlequah Public Library Branch Manager Cherokee Lowe leave her position and move with her family to the Northeast. Lowe and others before her helped make the local facilities vibrant, valuable, and a centerpiece of education, enlightenment and fun. She was ably assisted by her staff, including the much-loved youth services coordinator, Michelle Newton.
TPL’s new branch manager, Jeremy Jones, knows he has some big shoes to fill. But from what observers have seen so far, he’s got the feet to fill them.
Jones is a Muskogee native who graduated from Northeastern State University, so he knows the area well. He accepted the job after he saw an opportunity to be a part of a community that had given so much to him in his younger years. For Jones, books are a calling. He worked for Waldenbooks as the assistant manager, then served at three other libraries before coming to Tahlequah. And he gives props to those who served before him. As he put it: “I hope my experience will continue to foster the wonderful things the Tahlequah Public Library is doing. I hope to be able to build that and support the community in the way that it needs.”
We take that to mean he doesn’t believe in burning or banning worthy books, and that he sees the local library as not just a hub for information, but a primary element of the community as a whole. He understands that elsewhere, certain individuals object to books that could be controversial; indeed, some Oklahomans shamefully eschew classics like “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and we don’t need to explain why to anyone who has read that masterpiece.
“The library is for everyone, so we have books for everybody, and that will continue to be our goal to support the community,” Jones said.
We expect that will be the case, too, for the libraries in Hulbert and Fort Gibson, which also welcomed a new branch manager. The Q.B. Boydstun Library in Fort Gibson and the Hulbert Community Library will be served by Ashley Rouse, a Fort Gibson native and Muskogee resident, who has also taught school at both Keys and Hilldale. Many people in this area, including some at TDP, know Ashley’s parents: Doug and Beth (Andrews) Brannon. If Ashley is anything like her wonderful folks, library patrons can expect great things from her.
TDP hopes everyone will welcome Jones and Rouse into our area literary fold. We’re confident they’ll maintain the tradition of excellence we’ve come to expect.
